Ivan Cornejo

Ivan Cornejo, born in Riverside, California in 2004, emerged as a prominent figure in regional Mexican music with his debut album *Alma Vacía* released in 2021. Known for his skillful acoustic guitar work, Cornejo gained widespread attention with the single “Está Dañada,” which blends traditional sierreño sounds with trap-influenced beats. His 2022 follow-up album, *Dañado*, solidified his status by debuting at number one on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart, marking a significant milestone in his career. His third album, *Mirada*, was his first to debut at number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Cornejo’s songwriting often centers on themes of heartbreak and perseverance, resonating with a younger generation of listeners navigating complex emotions. Collaborations with artists like Natanael Cano have further expanded his reach within the corridos tumbados movement. Through a combination of authentic Mexican folk instrumentation and contemporary urban production, Ivan Cornejo has become a defining voice in the evolving landscape of digital-era regional Mexican music.

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