BrianFormo
Film critic for CraveOnline; Pop Culture journalist for Complex and Flaunt magazine. Has a cat named Moze.
Latest Stories
From Two Bros to Other Bros: Get Over Yourselves About 'Ghostbusters'
Two dudes sit down and hash it out over 'Ghostbusters.'
I'ma Let You Finish: These Things Must Win on Oscar Night
We have some thoughts on who should win Oscar gold.
Don't Let The Hype Ruin 'The Witch'
Could the hype for 'The Witch' make it go way of 'The Blair Witch Project'?
The Complex Staff Lists Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2015
This is how the staff felt about 2015's movies and TV shows.
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Extreme—Maybe Too Extreme—in 'The Revenant'
The Revenant is a brutal watch.
Can Batman Save Journalism in 'Spotlight'?
This movie takes on the 'Boston Globe's' in-depth story on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.
Gaspar Noé Came All Over Us—Here's What Happened
'Love' isn't that good, but it did get a lot of reactions from us.
Review: The Keanu Reeves-Starring Erotic Thriller 'Knock Knock' Is a Steaming Pile of Sexy Garbage
Eli Roth's new film features threesomes, uncorked Keanu Reeves, and sexually charged "FREE PIZZA."
Growing Up With 'Clueless': How the Teen Classic Helped the Complex Staff Blossom Into Bettys
'Clueless' is the most lit teen movie of the last 20 years.
'Minecraft' Is Being Made Into a Movie
Minecraft is a game with 100 million users (across its various platforms) worldwide—meaning it could already have a huge built-in audience.
The Oscars Passed on a Great Hosting Pitch From Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis
Ferrell pitched himself and Zach Galifianakis as hosts, but the duo added a twist.
Robert Durst's Attorney Was "Underwhelmed" By the End of 'The Jinx'
"You've said things under your breath that you probably didn't mean."
Jason Momoa (Might Have) Signed an Aquaman Poster: "F**k Marvel"
A DC Comics fan claims that at an Indiana Comic-Con, he asked future Aquaman Jason Momoa to send a message to "DC Haters." Momoa might have obliged.
Jimmy Kimmel Had Not Just One—But Two!—Penis Surgeries
It was a "horrible process... a horrible, horrible process."
Darth Vader Robbed a North Carolina Bank
He got away in a 4-door gray Chevy Suburban (which is less attention-grabbing than the Executor).
Terrence Howard Is Still Stumping for Using the N-Word on 'Empire'
At least, for his sake, he got to drop the word (bleeped) on Access Hollywood, while talking eloquently—as himself—about the issue.
Straight James Franco Interviewed Gay James Franco
429 Magazine asked the multi-hyphenate to interview himself where the interviewer is straight James Franco and the responder is gay James Franco.
Amber Rose Isn't Backing Down From Her Feud With the Kardashians
Rose wants to play victim, and continue to throw stones.