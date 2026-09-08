BrianFormo Portrait

BrianFormo

Film critic for CraveOnline; Pop Culture journalist for Complex and Flaunt magazine. Has a cat named Moze.

Joined October 2014 | 321 posts
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Latest Stories

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From Two Bros to Other Bros: Get Over Yourselves About 'Ghostbusters'

Two dudes sit down and hash it out over 'Ghostbusters.'

BrianFormo3715 days ago
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I'ma Let You Finish: These Things Must Win on Oscar Night

We have some thoughts on who should win Oscar gold.

BrianFormo3857 days ago
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Don't Let The Hype Ruin 'The Witch'

Could the hype for 'The Witch' make it go way of 'The Blair Witch Project'?

BrianFormo3863 days ago
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The Complex Staff Lists Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2015

This is how the staff felt about 2015's movies and TV shows.

BrianFormo3915 days ago
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Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Extreme—Maybe Too Extreme—in 'The Revenant'

The Revenant is a brutal watch.

BrianFormo3923 days ago
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Can Batman Save Journalism in 'Spotlight'?

This movie takes on the 'Boston Globe's' in-depth story on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

BrianFormo3968 days ago
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Gaspar Noé Came All Over Us—Here's What Happened

'Love' isn't that good, but it did get a lot of reactions from us.

BrianFormo3975 days ago
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Review: The Keanu Reeves-Starring Erotic Thriller 'Knock Knock' Is a Steaming Pile of Sexy Garbage

Eli Roth's new film features threesomes, uncorked Keanu Reeves, and sexually charged "FREE PIZZA."

BrianFormo3996 days ago
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Growing Up With 'Clueless': How the Teen Classic Helped the Complex Staff Blossom Into Bettys

'Clueless' is the most lit teen movie of the last 20 years.

BrianFormo4078 days ago
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'Minecraft' Is Being Made Into a Movie

Minecraft is a game with 100 million users (across its various platforms) worldwide—meaning it could already have a huge built-in audience.

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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The Oscars Passed on a Great Hosting Pitch From Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis

Ferrell pitched himself and Zach Galifianakis as hosts, but the duo added a twist.

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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Robert Durst's Attorney Was "Underwhelmed" By the End of 'The Jinx'

"You've said things under your breath that you probably didn't mean."

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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Jason Momoa (Might Have) Signed an Aquaman Poster: "F**k Marvel"

A DC Comics fan claims that at an Indiana Comic-Con, he asked future Aquaman Jason Momoa to send a message to "DC Haters." Momoa might have obliged.

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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Jimmy Kimmel Had Not Just One—But Two!—Penis Surgeries

It was a "horrible process... a horrible, horrible process."

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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Darth Vader Robbed a North Carolina Bank

He got away in a 4-door gray Chevy Suburban (which is less attention-grabbing than the Executor).

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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Terrence Howard Is Still Stumping for Using the N-Word on 'Empire'

At least, for his sake, he got to drop the word (bleeped) on Access Hollywood, while talking eloquently—as himself—about the issue.

BrianFormo4202 days ago
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Straight James Franco Interviewed Gay James Franco

429 Magazine asked the multi-hyphenate to interview himself where the interviewer is straight James Franco and the responder is gay James Franco.

BrianFormo4202 days ago

Amber Rose Isn't Backing Down From Her Feud With the Kardashians

Rose wants to play victim, and continue to throw stones.

BrianFormo4202 days ago

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