Latest Stories
Stephen Hawking Believes Things Can Escape From Black Holes After All
Stephen Hawking believes you can escape from a black hole, after all.
Couple Skips the Alcohol, Sets up Weed Bar at Their Wedding
A couple debuts a weed tent at their Oregon wedding.
The Airfare War is Driving Roundtrip Ticket Prices Down—Way Down
Fliers are seeing ridiculously low prices lately.
Scientists Discover How to Successfully Turn Cancer Cells Back to Normal
Scientists have learned how to stop the process of dangerous cell growth in certain kinds of cancer cells.
Watch Porn Stars Read Hilariously Mean Comments About Them
Even porn stars can't help but read the comments.
Marvel May Be Working on a Movie About Blade's Daughter
Marvel reportedly wants to make a movie about Blade's daughter, Fallon Grey.
Fox News Bashes New 'Black Lives Matter' Textbook Before It Even Comes Out
Larry Elder thinks it will indoctrinate children.
Here's a Supercut of Batman Killing Off a TON of Villains in His Movies
Watch Batman take down bad guys, big and puny, in this murderous supercut.
Twitter Shuts Down 30 Websites That Archive Politicians' Deleted Tweets
Twitter deleted several websites that archived politicians' deleted tweets.
Woman Downs Entire Bottle of Cognac at Airport Security
A woman was not allowed to board plane after she downed an entire bottle of cognac at security.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Breaks Record for Most Watched Series Premiere in Cable History
'Fear the Walking Dead' makes cable history with its very popular series premiere.
Two Suspects Arrested for Attempting to Deliver Weed, Porn to Prison via Drone
Two men allegedly tried to deliver drugs and porn to a prison using a drone.
Quentin Tarantino Talks About Racial Tensions in 'The Hateful Eight' with 'New York Magazine'
Quentin Taratino on racial tensions in 'The Hateful Eight:' "We’re not trying to make it timely. It is timely."
Two Men Arrested For Bringing Assault Weapons to a Pokemon Tournament
Two men were arrested for bringing firearms to a Pokemon tournament.
Your iPhone's Charge Could Last 7 Days With the World's First Hydrogen-Powered Battery
This could change everything.
Today Is National Topless Day, and There Was a Parade
Paradegoers marched through midtown Manhattan to protest the right to go topless.
Man Behind Viral Pregnancy Announcement Was Kicked Out of Vlogger Conference for Threatening Violence
Sam Rader was kicked out of a vlogger conference for threatening at least one other person.
Couple Has Sex on a Castle Moat, Falls to Their Death
A man and a woman allegedly fell to their deaths after having sex on a French castle.