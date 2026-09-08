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fridagarza

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New to the Bay area / Pretty serious about sparkling water.

Joined November 2014 | 503 posts
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Latest Stories

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Stephen Hawking Believes Things Can Escape From Black Holes After All

Stephen Hawking believes you can escape from a black hole, after all.

fridagarza4040 days ago
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Couple Skips the Alcohol, Sets up Weed Bar at Their Wedding

A couple debuts a weed tent at their Oregon wedding.

fridagarza4040 days ago
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The Airfare War is Driving Roundtrip Ticket Prices Down—Way Down

Fliers are seeing ridiculously low prices lately.

fridagarza4040 days ago

Scientists Discover How to Successfully Turn Cancer Cells Back to Normal

Scientists have learned how to stop the process of dangerous cell growth in certain kinds of cancer cells.

fridagarza4041 days ago
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Watch Porn Stars Read Hilariously Mean Comments About Them

Even porn stars can't help but read the comments.

fridagarza4041 days ago
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Marvel May Be Working on a Movie About Blade's Daughter

Marvel reportedly wants to make a movie about Blade's daughter, Fallon Grey.

fridagarza4041 days ago
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Fox News Bashes New 'Black Lives Matter' Textbook Before It Even Comes Out

Larry Elder thinks it will indoctrinate children.

fridagarza4041 days ago
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Here's a Supercut of Batman Killing Off a TON of Villains in His Movies

Watch Batman take down bad guys, big and puny, in this murderous supercut.

fridagarza4042 days ago
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Twitter Shuts Down 30 Websites That Archive Politicians' Deleted Tweets

Twitter deleted several websites that archived politicians' deleted tweets.

fridagarza4042 days ago
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Woman Downs Entire Bottle of Cognac at Airport Security

A woman was not allowed to board plane after she downed an entire bottle of cognac at security.

fridagarza4042 days ago
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'Fear the Walking Dead' Breaks Record for Most Watched Series Premiere in Cable History

'Fear the Walking Dead' makes cable history with its very popular series premiere.

fridagarza4042 days ago
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Two Suspects Arrested for Attempting to Deliver Weed, Porn to Prison via Drone

Two men allegedly tried to deliver drugs and porn to a prison using a drone.

fridagarza4042 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino Talks About Racial Tensions in 'The Hateful Eight' with 'New York Magazine'

Quentin Taratino on racial tensions in 'The Hateful Eight:' "We’re not trying to make it timely. It is timely."

fridagarza4043 days ago
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Two Men Arrested For Bringing Assault Weapons to a Pokemon Tournament

Two men were arrested for bringing firearms to a Pokemon tournament.

fridagarza4043 days ago
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Today Is National Topless Day, and There Was a Parade

Paradegoers marched through midtown Manhattan to protest the right to go topless.

fridagarza4043 days ago
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Man Behind Viral Pregnancy Announcement Was Kicked Out of Vlogger Conference for Threatening Violence

Sam Rader was kicked out of a vlogger conference for threatening at least one other person.

fridagarza4043 days ago
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Couple Has Sex on a Castle Moat, Falls to Their Death

A man and a woman allegedly fell to their deaths after having sex on a French castle.

fridagarza4043 days ago

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