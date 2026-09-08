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Debbie Encalada

Joined July 2014 | 1919 posts
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best british tv shows sherlock holmes

British TV Shows You Should Be Watching

These are the British TV shows you should be watching right now.

Debbie Encalada3289 days ago
Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s Vineyard Applies for Visas to Hire Foreign Workers

Vineyard Donald Trump said he owned applies for visas to hire foreign workers.

Debbie Encalada3555 days ago
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Self-Identified ‘Robosexual’ Woman Wants to Marry Robot She Built

French woman who calls herself a "robosexual" wants to marry robot she built.

Debbie Encalada3555 days ago
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Mother Donates 148 Pounds in Breast Milk After 11-Day-Old Son Dies

Ariel Matthew donated 148 pounds worth of breast milk after losing her 11-day-old son.

Debbie Encalada3555 days ago
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Rambo the Pet Alligator Can Stay With Florida Owner, State Says

Florida woman wins legal battle to keep her pet alligator Rambo.

Debbie Encalada3555 days ago
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Oldest Gorilla Living in the U.S. Continues to Break Records by Turning 60

Colo, the world's first gorilla born in capitivity and the oldest living gorilla in the U.S., turns 60.

Debbie Encalada3556 days ago
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Black Lives Matter Shirt Pulled From Walmart After Police Complain

Walmart pulls a Black Lives Matter shirt design after the Fraternal Order of Police complains.

Debbie Encalada3556 days ago
Morton County Sheriff's Department video

Police Made Truther Videos About the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests

Morton County Sheriff's Department made a video series to show the "truth" about the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Debbie Encalada3557 days ago
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Emma Stone Reveals Directors Have Stolen Her Jokes and Given Them to Male Co-Stars

Emma Stone says directors have stolen her improvised jokes and given them to male co-stars.

Debbie Encalada3557 days ago
Cocaine shorts

Man’s Special Package in His Shorts Was $78,000 Worth of Cocaine

Rowald Thomas Tromp was caught smuggling $78,000 worth of cocaine in spandex shorts.

Debbie Encalada3557 days ago
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Texas Officially Defunds Planned Parenthood

Texas defunds Planned Parenthood with final notice.

Debbie Encalada3557 days ago
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James Franco Joins 'Alien: Covenant'

James Franco is the latest addition to the 'Alien: Covenant' cast.

Debbie Encalada3558 days ago
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Woman Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Blowing Up Her House to Collect Insurance

Judge sentences Indiana woman to 50 years in prison for blowing up her house to collect insurance money.

Debbie Encalada3558 days ago
Hillary Clinton

FBI Search Warrant for Hillary Clinton Emails Shouldn’t Have Been Granted, According to Legal Experts

Legal experts say FBI should have never gotten a search warrant for Hillary Clinton's emails.

Debbie Encalada3558 days ago
Trump family at hotel opening

Donald Trump’s Sons Selling Access to President-Elect for $1M (UPDATE)

President-elect Donald Trump's sons are selling access to Trump for up to $1 million.

Debbie Encalada3559 days ago
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Barack Obama

Barack Obama Grants Most Number of Clemencies in a Single Day by a U.S. President

President Barack Obama grants the most number of clemencies, 231, in a single day by a U.S. president.

Debbie Encalada3559 days ago
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Uber Driver Stabs Passenger Five Times for ‘Disrespecting’ His Car

Uber driver in Michigan stabs passgenger who "disrespected" his car.

Debbie Encalada3559 days ago
Berlin Xmas market attack

Berlin Truck Crash Kills at Least 12 People (UPDATE)

Truck crashed into Berlin Christmas market killing at least nine and injuring 50 in what police believe was an attack.

Debbie Encalada3559 days ago

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