Debbie Encalada
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British TV Shows You Should Be Watching
These are the British TV shows you should be watching right now.
Donald Trump’s Vineyard Applies for Visas to Hire Foreign Workers
Vineyard Donald Trump said he owned applies for visas to hire foreign workers.
Self-Identified ‘Robosexual’ Woman Wants to Marry Robot She Built
French woman who calls herself a "robosexual" wants to marry robot she built.
Mother Donates 148 Pounds in Breast Milk After 11-Day-Old Son Dies
Ariel Matthew donated 148 pounds worth of breast milk after losing her 11-day-old son.
Rambo the Pet Alligator Can Stay With Florida Owner, State Says
Florida woman wins legal battle to keep her pet alligator Rambo.
Oldest Gorilla Living in the U.S. Continues to Break Records by Turning 60
Colo, the world's first gorilla born in capitivity and the oldest living gorilla in the U.S., turns 60.
Black Lives Matter Shirt Pulled From Walmart After Police Complain
Walmart pulls a Black Lives Matter shirt design after the Fraternal Order of Police complains.
Police Made Truther Videos About the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests
Morton County Sheriff's Department made a video series to show the "truth" about the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
Emma Stone Reveals Directors Have Stolen Her Jokes and Given Them to Male Co-Stars
Emma Stone says directors have stolen her improvised jokes and given them to male co-stars.
Man’s Special Package in His Shorts Was $78,000 Worth of Cocaine
Rowald Thomas Tromp was caught smuggling $78,000 worth of cocaine in spandex shorts.
Texas Officially Defunds Planned Parenthood
Texas defunds Planned Parenthood with final notice.
James Franco Joins 'Alien: Covenant'
James Franco is the latest addition to the 'Alien: Covenant' cast.
Woman Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Blowing Up Her House to Collect Insurance
Judge sentences Indiana woman to 50 years in prison for blowing up her house to collect insurance money.
FBI Search Warrant for Hillary Clinton Emails Shouldn’t Have Been Granted, According to Legal Experts
Legal experts say FBI should have never gotten a search warrant for Hillary Clinton's emails.
Donald Trump’s Sons Selling Access to President-Elect for $1M (UPDATE)
President-elect Donald Trump's sons are selling access to Trump for up to $1 million.
Barack Obama Grants Most Number of Clemencies in a Single Day by a U.S. President
President Barack Obama grants the most number of clemencies, 231, in a single day by a U.S. president.
Uber Driver Stabs Passenger Five Times for ‘Disrespecting’ His Car
Uber driver in Michigan stabs passgenger who "disrespected" his car.
Berlin Truck Crash Kills at Least 12 People (UPDATE)
Truck crashed into Berlin Christmas market killing at least nine and injuring 50 in what police believe was an attack.