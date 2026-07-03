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Currensy Responds To Freddie Gibbs' Diss On 'Alfredo 2'
The Jet Life rapper is in good spirits.
Freddie Gibbs Appears to Diss Currensy On 'Alfredo 2': 'Don’t Start Me, N***a'
The perceived shade comes seven years after the pair's joint album, 'Fetti,' caused a rift between them.
Fan Gives Currensy Weed Every Time Rapper Played Favorite Song at Show
Currensy felt the love at a show recently when a fan threw an ounce of weed at him every time he performed a specific song at a recent show.
Stream Hit-Boy's New Album 'Surf or Drown' f/ Nas, Currensy, and More
After dropping several collaborative projects in 2022, Hit-Boy returns with 'Surf or Drown,' the superproducer's first solo album since 2020.
Larry June Drops New Album 'Spaceships on the Blade' f/ 2 Chainz, Babyface Ray, Syd, and More
Fresh off teaming up with Jay Worthy for their project '2 P'z in a Pod,' Larry June returns with his latest solo offering 'Spaceships on the Blade.'
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Drop 'You Take the Credit, We'll Take the Check' f/ Conway the Machine, and More
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud team up to release the follow-up to their 2020 collaborative album "Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired."
EarthGang Drops 'Ghetto Gods (Deluxe)' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Smino, and More
The hip-hop duo updated the project with new cuts as well as "OG" versions of two songs—"Black Pearls" and "American Horror Story"—from the original album.
Listen to Logic's New Album 'Vinyl Days' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Blu & Exile, DJ Premier, and More
Logic has shared his eighth studio album, 'Vinyl Days,' which boasts features from Wiz Khalifa, Blu & Exile, DJ Premier, Currensy, Action Bronson, and more.
ASAP Ant Releases 'Lil Black Jean Jacket 3' Album f/ ASAP Rocky, Currensy, Larry June, and More
ASAP Ant has returned with the third installment of his 'Lil Black Jean Jacket' series, and he's brought some friends along for the ride including ASAP Rocky.
Watch Currensy Perform Mixtape Classics for NPR's 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'
Fresh off teaming up with the Alchemist for their collaborative project 'Continuance,' Currensy stopped by NPR’s 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' series.
Currensy and the Alchemist Share New Album 'Continuance' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Boldy James, and More
More than three years since they joined forces on the 'Fetti' EP, Currensy and the Alchemist return with their third full-length collaborative effort.
Listen to a New Currensy and Jay Electronica Collab on 'Pilot Talk 4'
Currensy has just released the latest album in his fan favorite 'Pilot Talk' series, and it features a guest appearance from none other than Jay Electronica.
Currensy and Kino Beats Connect for New Project 'Matching Rolexes'
Currensy and Kino Beats have connected to release their new project 'Matching Rolexes.' The tape features appearances from Valee, Dej Loaf, and BLU.
Boldy James and The Alchemist Share 'Bo Jackson' f/ Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, and More
Boldy James and the Alchemist have teamed up once again to release 'Bo Jackson,' the duo's collaborative follow-up to 2020's 'The Prince of Tea In China'
Dave East and Harry Fraud Team Up for 'Hoffa' Project f/ Currensy, French Montana, and G Herbo
Dave East and Harry Fraud have dropped their collaborative project 'Hoffa,' which features appearances from Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, and others.
Smoke DZA Shares New Project 'The Hustler’s Catalog 2' f/ Dom Kennedy, Dave East, and More
Smoke DZA dropped 'The Hustler’s Catalog 2' on Friday. The 10 song tape is loaded with features from the various corners of Smoke DZA’s universe.
Here's a Look at Jay-Z's Monogram Cannabis Campaign Inspired by Slim Aarons
The campaign was styled by Highsnobiety's Corey Stokes and photographed by Hype Williams, who put his own spin on some of Aaron's most famous photographs.