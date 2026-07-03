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Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs
Music

Currensy Responds To Freddie Gibbs' Diss On 'Alfredo 2'

The Jet Life rapper is in good spirits.

Trey Alston356 days ago
(L-R) Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Appears to Diss Currensy On 'Alfredo 2': 'Don’t Start Me, N***a'

The perceived shade comes seven years after the pair's joint album, 'Fetti,' caused a rift between them.

Trey Alston358 days ago
currensy-zip-weed-concert
Music

Fan Gives Currensy Weed Every Time Rapper Played Favorite Song at Show

Currensy felt the love at a show recently when a fan threw an ounce of weed at him every time he performed a specific song at a recent show.

Mark Elibert1175 days ago
Hit-Boy's 'Surf or Drown' cover art
Music

Stream Hit-Boy's New Album 'Surf or Drown' f/ Nas, Currensy, and More

After dropping several collaborative projects in 2022, Hit-Boy returns with 'Surf or Drown,' the superproducer's first solo album since 2020.

Brad Callas1212 days ago
Larry June 'Spaceships on the Blade'
Music

Larry June Drops New Album 'Spaceships on the Blade' f/ 2 Chainz, Babyface Ray, Syd, and More

Fresh off teaming up with Jay Worthy for their project '2 P'z in a Pod,' Larry June returns with his latest solo offering 'Spaceships on the Blade.'

Brad Callas1429 days ago
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Jay Worth and Harry Fraud 'You Take the Credit, We'll Take the Check'
Music

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Drop 'You Take the Credit, We'll Take the Check' f/ Conway the Machine, and More

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud team up to release the follow-up to their 2020 collaborative album "Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired."

Brad Callas1443 days ago
Earthgang 'Ghetto Gods (Deluxe)'
Music

EarthGang Drops 'Ghetto Gods (Deluxe)' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Smino, and More

The hip-hop duo updated the project with new cuts as well as "OG" versions of two songs—"Black Pearls" and "American Horror Story"—from the original album.

Joshua Espinoza1478 days ago
Cover art for Logic new album Vinyl Days
Music

Listen to Logic's New Album 'Vinyl Days' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Blu & Exile, DJ Premier, and More

Logic has shared his eighth studio album, 'Vinyl Days,' which boasts features from Wiz Khalifa, Blu &amp; Exile, DJ Premier, Currensy, Action Bronson, and more.

tara mahadevan1492 days ago
Cover art for A$AP Ant album 'Lil Black Jean Jacket 3'
Music

ASAP Ant Releases 'Lil Black Jean Jacket 3' Album f/ ASAP Rocky, Currensy, Larry June, and More

ASAP Ant has returned with the third installment of his 'Lil Black Jean Jacket' series, and he's brought some friends along for the ride including ASAP Rocky.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1529 days ago
Currensy performs at NPR's 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'
Music

Watch Currensy Perform Mixtape Classics for NPR's 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'

Fresh off teaming up with the Alchemist for their collaborative project 'Continuance,' Currensy stopped by NPR’s 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' series.

Brad Callas1550 days ago
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Currensy and The Alchemist
Music

Currensy and the Alchemist Share New Album 'Continuance' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Boldy James, and More

More than three years since they joined forces on the 'Fetti' EP, Currensy and the Alchemist return with their third full-length collaborative effort.

Brad Callas1611 days ago
The cover art for Currensy's 'Pilot Talk 4' project, featuring Jay Electronica
Music

Listen to a New Currensy and Jay Electronica Collab on 'Pilot Talk 4'

Currensy has just released the latest album in his fan favorite 'Pilot Talk' series, and it features a guest appearance from none other than Jay Electronica.

Joe Price1667 days ago
currensy
Music

Currensy and Kino Beats Connect for New Project 'Matching Rolexes'

Currensy and Kino Beats have connected to release their new project 'Matching Rolexes.' The tape features appearances from Valee, Dej Loaf, and BLU.

Jordan Rose1765 days ago
Bo Jackson Album Cover
Music

Boldy James and The Alchemist Share 'Bo Jackson' f/ Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, and More

Boldy James and the Alchemist have teamed up once again to release 'Bo Jackson,' the duo's collaborative follow-up to 2020's 'The Prince of Tea In China'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1801 days ago
dave-east-hoffa
Music

Dave East and Harry Fraud Team Up for 'Hoffa' Project f/ Currensy, French Montana, and G Herbo

Dave East and Harry Fraud have dropped their collaborative project 'Hoffa,' which features appearances from Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, and others.

Joe Price1814 days ago
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'The Hustler's Catalog 2'
Music

Smoke DZA Shares New Project 'The Hustler’s Catalog 2' f/ Dom Kennedy, Dave East, and More

Smoke DZA dropped 'The Hustler’s Catalog 2' on Friday. The 10 song tape is loaded with features from the various corners of Smoke DZA’s universe.

Xavier Hamilton1870 days ago
Monogram campaign
Style

Here's a Look at Jay-Z's Monogram Cannabis Campaign Inspired by Slim Aarons

The campaign was styled by Highsnobiety's Corey Stokes and photographed by Hype Williams, who put his own spin on some of Aaron's most famous photographs.

Joshua Espinoza1922 days ago

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