Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino is an American rapper, singer, actor, and writer known for blending hip-hop with funk, R&B, and experimental sounds. He was born Donald McKinley Glover Jr. on September 25, 1983, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. He rose to prominence in the early 2010s with projects like *Because the Internet* and the Grammy-winning single "This Is America," which pairs sharp social critique with genre-bending production and striking visual storytelling. Fans return to Gambino’s work for its fearless exploration of race, politics, and identity, often conveyed through unexpected shifts in musical style and provocative music videos. His ability to merge storytelling with cultural commentary has made him a defining voice in hip-hop and a catalyst for conversations beyond music, influencing both the genre and contemporary social discourse.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Donald Glover smiling in a suit on the left; Dahi with dreadlocks in a leather jacket on the right.
Music

Childish Gambino Recruited by Dahi for New 'Black Boy (Alternative)' Track "Running"

As Dahi explains, the new track, taken from his upcoming debut album, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

Trace William Cowen7 days ago
Rihanna and Donald Glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on Rihanna Meeting His Son: 'Her Aura Was Just Too Much for Him'

Glover shared that RiRi met his son before they started filming 2019's 'Guava Island' and that he "said nothing but then put his whole fist in his mouth."

tara mahadevan87 days ago
(L-R) Jack Black and Donald Glover.
Music

Jack Black Praises 'Genius' Donald Glover and Declares "Redbone" a Song 'for the Ages'

The actor even compared the 2016 hit to the Led Zeppelin classic, "Stairway to Heaven."

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
Donald Glover in a Dodgers jacket and cap smiles next to a person in a large Yoshi costume at a baseball stadium.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Jokes He'd Be 'Surprised' If 'Super Mario Galaxy' Yoshi Role Doesn't Earn Oscar Nod

"I don't want to say Daniel Day-Lewisesque, but it's kind of in that range," Glover joked.

Trace William Cowen107 days ago
Donald Glover performs onstage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 Day 1 held at Dodger Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Says His Kids Think He's Cool, But 'Not Tyler, the Creator Cool'

Donald Glover said his role in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' scored him major cool points with his kids.

Joe Price108 days ago
Advertisement
Donald Glover, smiling with a beard, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket, against a blurred dark background.
Music

Donald Glover Says He's Not Done With Music Yet: 'I Like Telling Stories'

Glover retired the Childish Gambino moniker in 2024, but there's potential for him to release new music in the future.

Joe Price109 days ago
Charlie Day, Jack Black, Donald Glover attend the 'Super Mario Galaxy' Tokyo Photocall on March 26, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
Pop Culture

Watch Donald Glover Freestyle Lyrics to the Mario Theme

The voice of Yoshi brought his musical talents to an interview for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.'

Holly Riordan111 days ago
Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
Childish Gambino 'Prototype' cover
Music

Stream Childish Gambino’s Live Cover of OutKast's 2003 Track "Prototype"

The multi-hyphenate performed the song during his set at the 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Joshua Espinoza224 days ago
Childish Gambino.
Music

Childish Gambino Reveals He Canceled Tour Last Year Due to Suffering Stroke

"They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one."

Trey Alston236 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Donald Glover poses for a photo prior to Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Donald Glover Inducts Outkast Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The rapper-singer presented the iconic rap duo during their 2025 Rock Hall induction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
A person with tattoos and glasses, wearing a black beret, sits at a table with seafood, surrounded by greenery and a waterfront view.
Music

10 Takeaways From Yeat's 2025 Complex Cover Story

The 25-year-old rapper opens up about getting in shape, his creative evolution, and what’s in store for his next album ‘ADL.’

Brendan Frederick268 days ago
Donald Glover in a white suit and Ludwig Göransson in a green velvet suit at an event with Grammy-themed decor.
Music

Ludwig Göransson Says He’s Still Processing Donald Glover Retiring the Childish Gambino Persona

The producer spoke about the emotional impact of Glover's artistic shift.

Alex Ocho416 days ago
Advertisement
A collection of shiny Grammy Award trophies with golden gramophones on black bases, arranged closely together.
Music

Grammys 2025: Here Are the Nominees f/ Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, and More 

The Los Angeles ceremony is set for next February. A host has not been announced.

Trace William Cowen616 days ago
Jordan Howlett holds a microphone while laughing and pointing at something off-screen with flowers in the foreground.
Pop Culture

Meet Jordan The Stallion, TikTok's Fave Old-Looking Gen Zer

Jordan Howlett talks about going from a D1 baseball player to a popular video creator, linking up with Kevin Hart and Method Man, and why he looks so old.

Levi Winslow617 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App