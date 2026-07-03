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Lil Poppa.
Music

Lil Poppa Memorial Service Ends in Gunfire, Leaving Four People Hospitalized

The victims were among a group of Jacksonville locals paying tribute to the 25-year-old CMG rapper, who took his own life last week.

Will Lavin145 days ago
Lil Poppa
Music

Lil Poppa Reportedly Crashed His Car Prior to Death From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The 25-year-old tragically died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Georgia.

tara mahadevan148 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Music

CMG Tributes Late Rapper Lil Poppa One Day After His Passing

The late Jacksonville rapper, who was signed to CMG, died at 25 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Music

Lil Poppa Died By Suicide, Autopsy Report Says

The late rapper from Jacksonville, Florida, died on Wednesday at 25 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
Zillionaire Doe and Yo Gotti
Music

Zillionaire Doe Grabs Label Boss Yo Gotti for 'Back to the South Remix'

The duet appears on Zillionaire's new project 'Mr. 14 Months.'

Shawn Setaro337 days ago
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A group of people, including a young girl in a blue hoodie, stand together outdoors. Some wear black jackets and beanies, and there are smiles and gestures.
Music

Yo Gotti Signs Dallas Rapper Zillionaire Doe to CMG Records

The Dallas rapper joins the CMG Records roster alongside GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee.

Jaelani Turner-Williams543 days ago
A man with dreadlocks and jewelry lights a cigarette against a fiery background.
Music

Est Gee Reveals Release Date for New Album 'I Ain't Feeling You'

The new project follows his 2023 charting mixtapes, 'Mad' and 'El Toro 2.'

tara mahadevan550 days ago
Glorilla
Music

GloRilla Gets ‘Glorious’ Artwork Printed on Her Hair to Celebrate Debut Album

The CMG rapper dropped off her debut album last Friday.

tara mahadevan642 days ago
glorilla
Music

Glorilla Honored With Key to Memphis on 901 Day, Says the City ‘Made Me'

The rapper was given the prestigious honor in her hometown to celebrate her musical success and upcoming MTV Video Music Awards performance debut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams684 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: GloRilla performs at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Music

GloRilla Responds to Oversexualization Claims After Topless Video: 'The Label Ain't Made Me Do S**t'

The "TGIF" rapper responded to those who made comments about the viral video of her rapping along to Rob49's "Mama" remix while topless.

Jaelani Turner-Williams686 days ago
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Music

GloRilla Hosted Star-Studded BET Awards Afterparty Attended by Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, and More

Attendees included NLE Choppa, Coco Jones, Shaboozey, and members of Yo Gotti's CMG label.

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
An illustration shows silhouettes of people participating in various activities against a vivid, fiery background, suggesting a powerful and energetic scene
Music

GloRilla Has Message for Her 'Million and One Haters' in New "TGIF" Song and Video: 'They All Can Kiss My Ass'

As Glo sees it, that's the best path forward for those who won't celebrate her successes.

Trace William Cowen757 days ago
Music

Big Boogie Unleashes Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'Redrum Wizard' f/ Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and More

The Memphis rapper also dropped off the official video for his GloRilla-featuring song, "Bop."

tara mahadevan876 days ago
Musician on stage performing, wearing a white t-shirt and gold chain necklace
Music

Yo Gotti Has Grown His Worth to Roughly $100 Million

Gotti says he's "financially straight" whether he makes more music or not.

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti’s Brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims Shot and Killed in Memphis

The incident reportedly took place outside a restaurant after Mims attended a funeral service.

Jade Gomez917 days ago
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Music

Glorilla Says She’ll Reveal ‘Simp’ Side in New Music

The rapper's last solo project came in 2022 with her second EP, 'Anyways, Life's Great.'

Mark Elibert924 days ago
Music

GloRilla Reveals She Got Breast Implants and Has a New Boyfriend

The Memphis rapper also revealed the reason she got the enhancement surgery.

Brad Callas959 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG Family Unveil Gangsta Art Arena Tour Dates

The tour is the first of its kind for the Collective Music Group label.

Mark Elibert1005 days ago

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