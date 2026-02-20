Lil Poppa Reportedly Crashed His Car Prior to Death From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

More details have emerged in the death of Lil Poppa, who died by suicide on Wednesday (Feb. 18) in Georgia.
Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley told TMZ that the 25-year-old was involved in a single-car accident on the highway near Hapeville, Georgia. Following the accident, he called his manager and asked what he should do next; at that point, Poppa’s car still worked.
His manager told him to meet him at a nearby Hilton Hotel parking lot. According to Hedley, the Jacksonville, Florida rapper remained in the car and spoke to his manager through his window.
It’s unknown what they talked about. After their conversation, Poppa allegedly shot himself in the head. Hedley said an off-duty officer working at the hotel called 911.
Poppa was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled a suicide; a suicide note hasn’t been found.
Lil Poppa was signed to CMG in 2022, joining the Yo Gotti-founded label that includes artists GloRilla, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more. Poppa released his last single, “Out of Town Bae,” on Feb. 13 and was slated to perform at the Fillmore in New Orleans on March 21.
He already had several albums under his belt, including Almost Normal Again in 2025, which was followed by the 20-date Almost Normal Again Tour.
On Thursday, CMG shared a statement on Instagram about Lil Poppa, calling the young artist “an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential.”
“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member,” the post said. “He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. … This is a truly heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew and loved him.”