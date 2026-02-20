Lil Poppa Reportedly Crashed His Car Prior to Death From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

More details have emerged in the death of Lil Poppa, who died by suicide on Wednesday (Feb. 18) in Georgia.

Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley told TMZ that the 25-year-old was involved in a single-car accident on the highway near Hapeville, Georgia. Following the accident, he called his manager and asked what he should do next; at that point, Poppa’s car still worked.

His manager told him to meet him at a nearby Hilton Hotel parking lot. According to Hedley, the Jacksonville, Florida rapper remained in the car and spoke to his manager through his window.

It’s unknown what they talked about. After their conversation, Poppa allegedly shot himself in the head. Hedley said an off-duty officer working at the hotel called 911.

Poppa was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled a suicide; a suicide note hasn’t been found.