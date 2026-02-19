Music

CMG Tributes Late Rapper Lil Poppa One Day After His Passing

The late Jacksonville rapper, who was signed to CMG, died at 25 years old.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Late rapper Lil Poppa has received an outpouring of love from his rap peers one day after his death at age 25.

On Thursday (Feb. 19) Yo Gotti’s record label Collective Music Group (CMG), which includes signees GloRilla, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo and Mozzy, posted a tribute to Lil Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, on social media.

“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler,” the Instagram post read. “Poppa was more than a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds.

“He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life."

The label called Lil Poppa’s death a “heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew and loved him.”

“Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you,” the post concluded.

TMZ first reported and Complex confirmed that the rapper was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday (Feb. 18), according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The following day, it was confirmed to Complex by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office that the late rapper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a suicide.

In 2022, Lil Poppa signed to CMG, where he released several albums. His most recent, Almost Normal Again, came out last August and featured singles “Bout My Respect” and “Myself Again.”

Lil Poppa’s most recent song, “Out of Town Bae,” was released on Feb. 13, one week before he died.

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