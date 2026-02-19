CMG Tributes Late Rapper Lil Poppa One Day After His Passing

On Thursday (Feb. 19) Yo Gotti ’s record label Collective Music Group ( CMG ), which includes signees GloRilla , EST Gee , Moneybagg Yo and Mozzy , posted a tribute to Lil Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, on social media.

Late rapper Lil Poppa has received an outpouring of love from his rap peers one day after his death at age 25.

“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler,” the Instagram post read. “Poppa was more than a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds.

“He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life."

The label called Lil Poppa’s death a “heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew and loved him.”

“Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you,” the post concluded.

TMZ first reported and Complex confirmed that the rapper was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday (Feb. 18), according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.