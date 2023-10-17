Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG Family Unveil Gangsta Art Arena Tour Dates

Tickets went on pre-sale today, while the general public sale will begin Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The Gangsta Art Tour is the first-ever collective run for the label and comes after they released their second compilation album, Gangsta Art 2, last month. The project features appearances from the entire CMG roster, along with Fivio Foreign, Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, BIG30, and more.

Check out the official tour dates for CMG's Gangsta Art arena tour below.

Nov. 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Nov. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Dec. 1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Dec. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Arena