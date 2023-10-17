Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG Family Unveil Gangsta Art Arena Tour Dates

Yo Gotti and the Collective Music Group family have announced they'll hit the road this year for their highly-anticipated Gangsta Art arena tour.
The nationwide trek will feature the label's star-studded lineup, including Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, and Lil Poppa. AG Tour and Mammoth will produce the tour, and it will kick off Nov. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Arena, with additional stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.
Tickets went on pre-sale today, while the general public sale will begin Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
The Gangsta Art Tour is the first-ever collective run for the label and comes after they released their second compilation album, Gangsta Art 2, last month. The project features appearances from the entire CMG roster, along with Fivio Foreign, Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, BIG30, and more.
Check out the official tour dates for CMG's Gangsta Art arena tour below.
Nov. 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Nov. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Dec. 1 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Dec. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Arena