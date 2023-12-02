GloRilla Reveals She Got Breast Implants and Has a New Boyfriend

GloRilla might be off the market.
The CMG rapper hopped on Instagram on Saturday to reveal she got a boob job, before hinting at having a new boyfriend.
"I just bought some new titties," Glo shared. "Y'all like my new titties?"
The Memphis rapper continued, "Y'all know, I ain't with that old bullshit, these are just a little fill in. Just fill them in. just got them done so my man can grip on."
When asked which "man" she was referring to, the CMG artist hinted that she has a boyrfriend. "Who said I don't got a man?" she asked.
Back in April, GloRilla dropped the Anyways, Life’s Great deluxe. Extending the rising artist’s first solo Interscope project, which arrived last November, the 13-track effort delivered a handful of new songs, including the remix of “Nut Quick” featuring Trina, “Don’t Know (GloRidaz Bonus),” “Get That Money” remix with Niki Pooh and Gloss Up, as well as the Lil Durk-assisted “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix).”
GloRilla recently hit the road with the CMG roster for the label's Gangsta Art arena tour. The nationwide trek kicked off Nov. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas, and features Glo alongside Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, and Lil Poppa.