GloRilla Has a Message for Her 'Million and One Haters' on New "TGIF" Track: 'They All Can Kiss My Ass'

GloRilla estimates she has "a million and one haters," each of whom are invited to kiss her ass in the just-released "TGIF."

The song, as Glo fans are well aware, has been teased during the Memphis artist’s Hot Girl Summer Tour dates in support of Megan Thee Stallion. Credited with production on the latest from Glo are zenjikozen, Jess Jackson, and Dillon Brophy.

Glo takes a victorious, almost taunting tone on the track, which follows the rollout of her and Meg’s headlines-spurring "Wanna Be" remix with Cardi B. In the chorus, for example, Glo references the high-attendance tour dates and festival stops she’s experienced as of late before offering that aforementioned piece of evergreen advice for any would-be detractors:

Sixty thousand fans came to see me do my dance

Got a million and one haters, and they all can kiss my ass

Elsewhere, Ye’s Mowalola WET tank, seen on Bianca Censori, gets a mention ("Yeezy shirt, I’m wet") and Glo preaches the benefits of "rocking' Off-White on a off night."

"TGIF" is out now.

Next for Glo is a performance opening up Megan’s headlining show at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Dallas. Earlier this month, another 2024 release from Glo, "Yeah Glo!," landed on Complex's rundown of the best songs of the year (so far).

