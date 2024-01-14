Yo Gotti’s Brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims Shot and Killed in Memphis

Rapper Yo Gotti's older brother, Anthony 'Big Jook' Mims, was reportedly shot and killed outside a restaurant in Memphis on Saturday, January 13.

According to TMZ, the incident took place after Mims attended a funeral service on the 6300 block of Winchester Road. Local news outlet Fox 13 reports that a second victim was injured and is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, they believe Mims and the second victim were targeted. Surveillance footage was obtained but they are unable to identify a suspect at this time.

At the time of publishing, Gotti's CMG signees Big Boogie and 10Percent reacted to the news, confirming that Mims passed away.