Yo Gotti Has Grown His Worth to Roughly $100 Million

Yo Gotti’s path to a $100 million valuation is front and center in a new Forbes feature.
In an interview with Jabari Young, the Collective Music Group (CMG) and D.C. United minority stakeholder details not only his path to where he’s at today but also his ambitions for what comes next. At this stage in his career, Gotti says, he will remain “financially straight” whether he makes music again or not. In fact, getting to this exact point has been the 42-year-old's design from the earliest days of his work as an artist.
Fellow mogul Jay-Z, notably, offers timely praise in the new feature, specifically pointing to Gotti's repeatedly proven "business acumen" and ability to break "the mold of the old-guard definition of an executive."
As reported last December, Gotti recently made a move to further expand his financial skillset by taking part in a UCLA Anderson School of Management course. The course is billed as providing students with insight into valuation-related topics including "IPO, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and private firms."
Gotti, whose multimillion-dollar operation also includes the Memphis-based restaurant Prive, made an appearance Friday on CMG signee Big Boogie’s Gangsta Grillz entry REDRUM Wizard. Gotti joins Boogie on the DJ KJ and Yung Dee-produced "Whatever," available below.