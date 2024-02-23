Yo Gotti Has Grown His Worth to Roughly $100 Million

As reported last December, Gotti recently made a move to further expand his financial skillset by taking part in a UCLA Anderson School of Management course. The course is billed as providing students with insight into valuation-related topics including "IPO, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and private firms."

Gotti, whose multimillion-dollar operation also includes the Memphis-based restaurant Prive, made an appearance Friday on CMG signee Big Boogie’s Gangsta Grillz entry REDRUM Wizard. Gotti joins Boogie on the DJ KJ and Yung Dee-produced "Whatever," available below.