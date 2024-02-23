Big Boogie Unleashes Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'Redrum Wizard' f/ Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and More

Big Boogie has dropped off his new Gangsta Grillz project Redrum Wizard.
The 18-track release from the CMG artist boasts appearances from DJ Drama, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, and Bankroll Jizzle. Alongside Redrum Wizard, Big Boogie also shared the music video for his GloRilla-featuring song “Bop.”
The Memphis artist first made waves in 2021 with his breakthrough mixtape Underrated. He previously signed to CMG in 2020, and subsequently released Final Nightmare in the same year. In 2022, he unleashed the deluxe edition of Underrated. Last year, he also released the tape Definition of Big Dude.
Watch Big Boogie's video for “Bop” above and stream Redrum Wizard on Spotify and Apple Music.