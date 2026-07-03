Lil Baby Speaks on Paris Incident, Says He Wants More Kids: 'I Need More Children to Continue the Legacy'
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For 'Billboard's' new cover story, Lil Baby discusses the Paris incident, his legacy, wanting more kids, his forthcoming solo album, and more.tara mahadevan
The Ontario singer who just signed with Motown in the U.S. talks about his new EP 'Session 2: Transformation.'Karen Bliss
Supreme x Rimowa, Virgil Abloh x Cali Thornhill Dewitt 'Figures of Speech' merch, Futura x Neighborhood, and more. These are the best style releases this week.Lei Takanashi
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price