Motown Records

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Motown Records Launches 'New Legends' Program at HBCUs
Music

Motown Records Taps HBCU Talent With High-Impact New Legends Internship

Inside the 10-week Motown internship giving HBCU students hands-on label experience, mentorship and access to the music business.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Jermaine Jackson
Music

Jermaine Jackson Hit With $6.5 Million Default Judgment in Rape Case

Jackson's accuser alleged that he had failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Joe Price85 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone. Right: 50 Cent smiling, wearing a cap and chain.
Music

Joe Rogan Reacts to ‘Fire’ AI Soul Remake of 50 Cent’s "Many Men": ‘AI Is F*cking Scary’

The soulful cover, generated by AI, of 50 Cent's 2003 hit has Joe Rogan's approval.

Alex Ocho306 days ago
Dr. Dre in a black suit at an event
Music

Dr. Dre Jokes About Stevie Wonder's Blindness After Bumping into His 'Hero'

"It’s good seeing you," Stevie told Dre during their recent run-in.

Brad Callas830 days ago
Marvin Gaye wearing a beanie and red sweater, singing passionately with a piano in the background
Music

Marvin Gaye Unreleased Music Collection Found in Belgium

The treasure trove of unheard music consists of 30 tapes and 66 demos of new songs that Gaye recorded in the early ’80s.

Brad Callas838 days ago
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Music

Jords’ ‘Dirt In The Diamond’ Album Is An Essential Listen

A deeply personal collection, the Fresh Prince of Croydon’s third album celebrates family and heritage with a thoughtful penmanship.

James Keith1149 days ago
youngboy's album cover to use
Music

Stream YoungBoy Never Broke Again's New Album 'I Rest My Case'

The Baton Rouge rapper announced the release, originally titled 'Black,' in late November. The album marks YoungBoy's first release under Motown Records.

Joshua Espinoza1289 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs at Day N Nite
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown.

Brad Callas1362 days ago
Diddy performing Miami, Florida
Music

Diddy Announces His New R&B Label Love Records, Partners With Motown

Diddy has made his return to music official with the announcement of his new R&amp;B label, Love Records, and a partnership with Motown Records.

edwinortiz1530 days ago
fire-in-little-africa
Music

Over 60 Oklahoma Artists Band Together for 'Fire in Little Africa' Album on Tulsa Race Massacre's 100th Anniversary

A group of more than 60 Oklahoma artists has released 'Fire in Little Africa,' an album that remembers the Tulsa Race Massacre on its 100th anniversary.

tara mahadevan1876 days ago
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mary
Music

The Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

The iconic Motown star was the longest-running member of the Supremes group, which was disbanded in the late 1970s after seeing worldwide success.

Trace William Cowen1985 days ago
lil baby video
Music

Lil Baby is On the Run in "Catch the Sun" Video

"Catch the Sun" is featured on the 'Queen & Slim' soundtrack.

tara mahadevan2362 days ago
meg
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo Head to New Orleans for "Ride Or Die" Video

Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo for a vibrant video for their 'Queen & Slim' soundtrack contribution, "Ride Or Die."

Joe Price2436 days ago
Vince Staples
Music

Vince Staples Drops New Song "Sheet Music"

Following the release of his "So What?" music video in August, Vince Staples is back with yet another new song and episode of his YouTube series.

Joe Price2452 days ago
Vince Staples
Music

Watch Vince Staples' New "So What?" Video

The track marks Vince's first release since signing with Motown.

Trace William Cowen2522 days ago
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