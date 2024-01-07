Glorilla Says She’ll Reveal ‘Simp’ Side in New Music

GloRilla has revealed she's turning a new leaf on the music she has on the way.

On Friday, a fan sent out a tweet mentioning the Memphis rapper and the way she goes about writing songs and lyrics directed at men, writing: "listening to glorilla non-stop in the car she hate n***as as much as i do."

Big Glo caught wind of the tweet and responded with one of her own that explained how different her new music will sound. According to the 24-year-old, she's taking on a much softer side.

"I'm being a simp on my new shit yall," she wrote. Last month, GloRilla revealed she was dating someone new and even got breast implants.