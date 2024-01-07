Glorilla Says She’ll Reveal ‘Simp’ Side in New Music

GloRilla has revealed she's turning a new leaf on the music she has on the way.
On Friday, a fan sent out a tweet mentioning the Memphis rapper and the way she goes about writing songs and lyrics directed at men, writing: "listening to glorilla non-stop in the car she hate n***as as much as i do."
Big Glo caught wind of the tweet and responded with one of her own that explained how different her new music will sound. According to the 24-year-old, she's taking on a much softer side.
"I'm being a simp on my new shit yall," she wrote. Last month, GloRilla revealed she was dating someone new and even got breast implants.
GloRilla's last solo effort came in 2022 with her second EP titled Anyways, Life's Great. The project was supported by three singles in "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd, "Blessed," and "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B, which reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Last month, the CMG signee had some words for Fabolous, who claimed he's a fan of a lot of female rappers in the game right now, but it's unfortunate they all won't get the same love. According to Glo, Fab was wrong in his statement.
"What men rap about? Killing, fucking, robbing, cars, money. Females rapping about the same shit," she told GQ. "But guess what? We're not killing. We're not in gangs. We're not robbing. That's what men be doing. What we doing? We're sitting pretty, we're popping our shit, we're hustling, we're getting money. We fuck, so we rap about what we do."