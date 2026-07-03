Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields is an American professional boxer and mixed martial artist celebrated for her groundbreaking success in women’s combat sports. She was born Claressa Maria Shields on March 17, 1995, in Flint, Michigan, USA. She won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, becoming the first American boxer to secure back-to-back Olympic titles, and later unified all major middleweight boxing belts to become the undisputed champion. In 2020, Shields made a high-profile transition to MMA, signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where her precise boxing skills and strategic striking have set her apart in the cage. Shields’ relevance in combat sports comes from her rare ability to excel at the highest levels in both boxing and MMA, challenging traditional boundaries between the two disciplines. Audiences follow her fights not only for her technical prowess but also to see how she leverages her boxing pedigree to influence women’s MMA competition, expanding the possibilities for female fighters navigating multiple combat arenas.

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Claressa Shields and Adrien Broner
Sports

Claressa Shields Reacts to Adrien Broner's 45-Day Fitness Challenge: 'He Just Needs Motivation'

"They really don’t understand that [Broner] has been to the highest heights in boxing… Real world champion,” Shields wrote.

Trey Alston3 days ago
Claressa Shields in sunglasses and a pink top, and Jake Paul with a beard speaking at a microphone.
Sports

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul and MVP Following Ban: ‘Take the Heels Off’

The boxing champion accused Jake Paul and MVP of hypocrisy while revisiting past criticism surrounding her MMA loss and ongoing tensions with Alycia Baumgardner.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Claressa Shields Banned from MVP Events After Alycia Baumgardner Altercation
Sports

Claressa Shields Banned From MVP Events After Alycia Baumgardner Incident

Inside the VIP clash, zero-tolerance ban, and years of bad blood between women’s boxing champions Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Claressa Shields Strikes a Pose in Sexy Lingerie for Damani
Sports

Claressa Shields Turns Boxing Gym Into Lingerie Shoot

The Olympian boxer leans into fashion and beauty with a Damani shoot, expanding her presence beyond the ring.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
(L) Clarissa Shields attends "Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty" at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Claressa Shields Denies 50 Cent's Claims She Cheated on Papoose With G-Unit Affiliate

She hopped on Instagram Live to deny an alleged affair Maserati Bud.

Trey Alston124 days ago
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50 Cent and Papoose side by side. 50 Cent is smiling, wearing a cap and chain. Papoose is in a hat and white shirt with chains.
Music

50 Cent Trolls Papoose With Claressa Shields Post as Feud Escalates

The post comes as Papoose releases new diss tracks and 50 Cent teases upcoming music produced by Hit-Boy.

Mark Elibert126 days ago
Split image. Left: Claressa Shields in a fur coat. Right: Shannon Sharpe with headphones and glasses speaking into a microphone on the right.
Sports

Claressa Shields Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe for Saying She Can’t Fight Men: ‘I’ll Sparr Rolly’

Sharpe recently said Shields can’t beat a male fighter—and that men's and women's leagues exist for a reason.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Claressa Shields Says She Wants to Surprise Papoose With a Baby for His Birthday

The professional boxer said that she and the rapper are "planning" for a child by the end of 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams137 days ago
Claressa Shields Retains Undefeated Streak Over Franchon Crews-Dezurn
Sports

Claressa Shields Dominates Franchon Crews-Dezurn to Stay Undefeated

Claressa Shields outboxed Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their rematch, earning a unanimous decision and staying undefeated at 18-0.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
Claressa Shields Praises Opponent Franchon Crews-Dezurn Ahead of Fight
Sports

Claressa Shields Praises Rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn Ahead of Title Fight

Their 2016 pro debuts started it all. Now Shields and Crews-Dezurn run it back in a high-stakes title clash with history on the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jake Paul
Music

AOC Slams Jake Paul for Calling Bad Bunny a ‘Fake American Citizen'

AOC also called Paul out for moving to Puerto Rico to "avoid paying your taxes."

tara mahadevan158 days ago
Claressa Shields Roasts Jake Paul For Bad Bunny Comment: 'Not Today'
Sports

Claressa Shields Fires Back at Jake Paul Over Bad Bunny Comment: 'Not Today'

Claressa Shields fired back at Jake Paul after he called Bad Bunny a 'fake American citizen,' defending Puerto Ricans in a pointed response on X.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Sugar Ray Leonard Praises Claressa Shields: 'I Really Like What I See'
Sports

Sugar Ray Leonard Praises Claressa Shields: 'I Really Like What I See'

The legendary boxer reflected on his career and the future of boxing with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo173 days ago
In this image released on January 1, 2026, 50 Cent performs onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Papoose attends the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City.
Music

50 Cent Responds to Alleged Papoose Diss: 'LOL Y’all TRASH!'

50 Cent joked that he couldn't "get jiggy" with the alleged diss track.

Jaelani Turner-Williams191 days ago
Claressa Shields and Papoose are smiling, and on the right, 50 Cent in a cap is performing on stage.
Sports

Claressa Shields Tells 50 Cent to ‘STFU’ Amid Papoose Beef

The boxing champion defended Papoose and accused 50 Cent of trolling, spreading lies, and clout-chasing as their online feud escalates.

Mark Elibert195 days ago
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(L-R) Papoose, Claressa Shields and Remy Ma.
Sports

Claressa Shields Shuts Down Papoose and Remy Ma Christmas Rumors: 'You Are Misinformed'

The professional boxer said her boyfriend was with his mother and family on Christmas Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams196 days ago
Two men are pictured; on the left, Papoose in a white outfit with a headband and chains, and on the right, 50 Cent in a white shirt and cap holding a microphone.
Music

50 Cent and Papoose Troll Each Other With AI Videos on Social Media

Fif clowned Papoose for putting hands on a TikTok comedian, while Papoose questioned why Fif got into a feud with the 'Let's Rap About It' podcast.

Joe Price196 days ago
(L-R) Remy Ma and Papoose.
Music

Papoose Denies Cheating Rumors Amid Remy Ma Divorce: 'Y'all Got to Stop'

Despite their differences, Pap said he wishes his ex-wife nothing but the best.

tara mahadevan210 days ago

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