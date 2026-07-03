Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields is an American professional boxer and mixed martial artist celebrated for her groundbreaking success in women’s combat sports. She was born Claressa Maria Shields on March 17, 1995, in Flint, Michigan, USA. She won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, becoming the first American boxer to secure back-to-back Olympic titles, and later unified all major middleweight boxing belts to become the undisputed champion. In 2020, Shields made a high-profile transition to MMA, signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where her precise boxing skills and strategic striking have set her apart in the cage. Shields’ relevance in combat sports comes from her rare ability to excel at the highest levels in both boxing and MMA, challenging traditional boundaries between the two disciplines. Audiences follow her fights not only for her technical prowess but also to see how she leverages her boxing pedigree to influence women’s MMA competition, expanding the possibilities for female fighters navigating multiple combat arenas.