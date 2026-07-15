Claressa Shields Reacts to Adrien Broner's 45-Day Fitness Challenge: 'He Just Needs Motivation'

Claressa Shields is keeping tabs on Adrien Broner's latest bid to turn things around.

The two-sport champion took to X to respond to Broner's 45-day "Locked-In-A-Thon" challenge, an around-the-clock, livestreamed fitness push that Broner launched alongside boxer and content creator DeenTheGreat.

The challenge streams 24 hours a day, showing Broner working through morning cardio sessions, lifting, and cooking meals. He has been filmed handing off junk food to commit to his new eating plan, and after just a few days, Broner’s stomach is visibly much smaller.

Shields responded to a viral clip of Broner “locking in” after hopping into an ice bath during the stream. In the video, he appears to be much calmer than his usual antics with DeenTheGreat, showcasing just how serious he’s taking the training.

“They really don’t understand that [Broner] has been to the highest heights in boxing… Real world champion,” Shields wrote on X. “That’s why his mental can click on like this… he just needs motivation.”