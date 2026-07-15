Claressa Shields Reacts to Adrien Broner's 45-Day Fitness Challenge: 'He Just Needs Motivation'

Claressa Shields is keeping tabs on Adrien Broner's latest bid to turn things around.
The two-sport champion took to X to respond to Broner's 45-day "Locked-In-A-Thon" challenge, an around-the-clock, livestreamed fitness push that Broner launched alongside boxer and content creator DeenTheGreat.
The challenge streams 24 hours a day, showing Broner working through morning cardio sessions, lifting, and cooking meals. He has been filmed handing off junk food to commit to his new eating plan, and after just a few days, Broner’s stomach is visibly much smaller.
Shields responded to a viral clip of Broner “locking in” after hopping into an ice bath during the stream. In the video, he appears to be much calmer than his usual antics with DeenTheGreat, showcasing just how serious he’s taking the training.
“They really don’t understand that [Broner] has been to the highest heights in boxing… Real world champion,” Shields wrote on X. “That’s why his mental can click on like this… he just needs motivation.”
Shields has spoken plainly about Broner before, including after his unanimous-decision loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024, a fight that left him knocked down, missing a tooth, and 35-5-1.
"I love Adrien Broner, but it's the same thing since the [Manny] Pacquiao fight, just over and over again,” Shields said on FightHype. "He doesn't let his hands go. Maybe age has caught up to him. Maybe the wear and tear has caught up to him.”
On the question of what comes next for Broner, Shields has consistently left the door open without judgment.
"If bouncing back means that he retires, cool. If bouncing back means that he goes through another training camp and he tries to fight somebody else, cool too," she said after the Cobbs defeat.
Broner, who turns 37 on July 28, has competed in only two professional fights since 2021. Earlier this year, a viral clip appeared to show him in distress, with Ryan Garcia publicly urging him to stop drinking.
Broner has since said he is sober, training, and targeting one more world title before he walks away. He has floated a potential matchup with Garcia.
Broner’s “Locked-In-A-Thon” is set to run through late August.