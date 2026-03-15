Pop Culture

Claressa Shields Denies 50 Cent's Claims She Cheated on Papoose With G-Unit Affiliate

She hopped on Instagram Live to deny an alleged affair Maserati Bud.

(L) Clarissa Shields attends "Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty" at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City.
Images via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images and John Lamparski/Getty Images

Claressa Shields has responded to 50 Cent’s accusations that she cheated on Papoose with G-Unit affiliate Maserati Bud—which has prompted the latter to issue his own response.

Bud hopped on Instagram on Saturday (March 14) to suggest that he was romantically involved with Shields, an allegation that the boxer has vehemently denied.

In a video where he addresses the camera, Bud claimed that Shields became upset when she found out that he spent Christmas with other women (because he’s polyamorous). He then hinted at having more to share with the world.

“You gonna make me keep showing shit I don’t really wanna show,” Bud said.

In the accompanying post, Bud shared messages between him and who he claims to be Shields, seemingly confirming what he alleged.

Shields went on Instagram Live the same day to discredit Bud’s post, insisting that they were not intimate and that Bud was upset when she chose to be with Papoose over him.

“No means no what else do you have to say,” she said, before doubling down on saying she has not been with him sexually. “You never even smelled my cat, boy.”

Shields also shared some of the same posts that he claimed “exposed” her, providing new context to the situation.

In her explanation, she said that Bud posted pictures of her that she wanted deleted, but he didn’t want to because that would mess up the aesthetic of his page. Shields called him a “weirdo” because he allegedly recorded her when they hung out as friends.

The latest turn in Papoose and (now) Shields’ beef with 50 Cent comes days after the “In da Club” artist posted an image with a gender swap image of Papoose and Shields.

“Very, very handsome hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she fvcking [G-Unit affiliate] Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos,” 50 Cent wrote.

Fif put out the allegation after Papoose dropped new diss tracks to Fif.

50 Cent has since teased new music produced by Hit-Boy. It seems his war of words might be coming to wax (officially) really soon.

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