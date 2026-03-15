Claressa Shields Denies 50 Cent's Claims She Cheated on Papoose With G-Unit Affiliate

Claressa Shields has responded to 50 Cent’s accusations that she cheated on Papoose with G-Unit affiliate Maserati Bud—which has prompted the latter to issue his own response. Bud hopped on Instagram on Saturday (March 14) to suggest that he was romantically involved with Shields, an allegation that the boxer has vehemently denied. In a video where he addresses the camera, Bud claimed that Shields became upset when she found out that he spent Christmas with other women (because he’s polyamorous). He then hinted at having more to share with the world. “You gonna make me keep showing shit I don’t really wanna show,” Bud said.

In the accompanying post, Bud shared messages between him and who he claims to be Shields, seemingly confirming what he alleged. Shields went on Instagram Live the same day to discredit Bud’s post, insisting that they were not intimate and that Bud was upset when she chose to be with Papoose over him. “No means no what else do you have to say,” she said, before doubling down on saying she has not been with him sexually. “You never even smelled my cat, boy.” Shields also shared some of the same posts that he claimed “exposed” her, providing new context to the situation. In her explanation, she said that Bud posted pictures of her that she wanted deleted, but he didn’t want to because that would mess up the aesthetic of his page. Shields called him a “weirdo” because he allegedly recorded her when they hung out as friends.