Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a former UFC bantamweight champion and Olympic bronze medalist in judo who became a trailblazer for women in combat sports. She was the first woman to headline a UFC pay-per-view event and popularized the armbar submission as a signature move. After dominating MMA in the 2010s, Rousey transitioned into WWE, where her crossover appeal expanded through high-profile storylines and mainstream acting roles. Her relevance in combat sports and entertainment comes from breaking gender barriers and elevating female athletes in traditionally male-dominated arenas. Fans return for her fierce competitive spirit and ability to blend martial arts authenticity with charismatic showmanship, making her a unique figure whose influence extends beyond fighting into pop culture and empowerment narratives.

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UFC Freedom 250 Drew in 7 Million Viewers — But It Couldn't Beat the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Match Numbers
Sports

UFC Freedom 250’s White House Spectacle Couldn’t Top Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Ratings

UFC’s biggest Paramount+ event ever went all-in on spectacle, but Netflix’s reach for the Most Valuable Promotions event kept one MMA benchmark out of reach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Ronda Rousey Defeats Gina Carano in Just 17 Seconds
Sports

Ronda Rousey Ends Gina Carano Comeback with 17-Second Armbar

Why Ronda Rousey chose this 17-second armbar as her final MMA statement—and what Gina Carano risked after 17 years away from the cage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
The Full Fight Card for Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Has Been Announced
Sports

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Full Netflix Fight Card Revealed

Rousey returns to MMA after nearly a decade, Carano steps back into the cage for the first time in 17 years, and Netflix’s stacked supercard is bringing plenty of MMA legends along for the ride.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano attend Rousey vs. Carano NYC Press Conference.
Sports

Ronda Rousey Says She’ll Do ‘Everything in My Power to Kill’ Gina Carano in Upcoming Fight

The showdown between Rousey and Carano will take place on May 16 and will be streamed on Netflix.

Jose Martinez80 days ago
Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey side by side, both looking determined. Shevchenko in a UFC outfit, Rousey in a leather jacket.
Sports

Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Ronda Rousey OnlyFans Claim, Says She Uses Platform to 'Connect'

Shevchenko denied Rousey's accusation and said fighters now use platforms like OnlyFans simply to connect with fans.

Mark Elibert127 days ago
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Ronda Rousey Says Gina Carano Fight is Taking on a 'Monolith'
Sports

Ronda Rousey Says Gina Carano Fight is Taking on a 'Monolith'

Nearly a decade after leaving MMA, Rousey returns with Gina Carano to rewrite their legacies and take aim at what they call the UFC’s growing dominance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
Ronda Rousey.
Sports

Ronda Rousey Blasts UFC Over Low Pay, Doesn’t Blame Fighters for Doing OnlyFans

"This company just got $7.7 billion. There is no reason why they can’t afford to pay their athletes at least a living wage."

Trey Alston128 days ago
Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special
Sports

Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special

Seventeen years after leaving MMA, Gina Carano returns to the cage as Ronda Rousey ends her long hiatus for a Netflix super fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
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This is a photo of Ronda Rousey.
Sports

Ronda Rousey Wins 2022 Women's Royal Rumble in Return to WWE

The event marked Rousey's first WWE appearance in over two years. In 2020, she announced she was stepping away from wrestling to spend more time with family.

Joshua Espinoza1629 days ago
Von Miller
Sports

Watch Von Miller Compete in Steph Curry-Hosted ‘Ultimate Home Championship'

Stephen Curry is set to host a sporting event that will take place entirely on YouTube, making inventive use of what world-renowned athletes have at home.

Joe Price2212 days ago
This is a photo of Ronda Rousey.
Sports

Ronda Rousey Says 'Ungrateful' Fans Are the Reason Why She Hasn't Returned to WWE

Ronda Rousey hasn't competed in a WWE match since 2019's WrestleMania 35.

tara mahadevan2287 days ago

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