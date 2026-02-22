Claressa Shields Praises Rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn Ahead of Title Fight

Speaking to ESPN before the fight, Shields acknowledged the role Franchon Crews-Dezurn has played in her journey.

Claressa Shields isn’t leaning on trash talk ahead of her next title defense. Instead, she’s giving credit where she believes it’s due.

“With this fight being at heavyweight, it brings more notoriety to her name, to my name, to the event,” Shields said. “We will be etched in history together throughout our entire careers from the amateurs to our pro debuts to our heavyweight fight coming up.”

That connection dates back years. Shields didn’t shy away from explaining how far it goes. “She was my motivation back then,” she said. “I found film on her on YouTube. I watched her. And I knew from back then she hit hard… I said, ‘That lady hits hard.’”

The respect is mutual in terms of significance, if not outcome. Crews-Dezurn has made her intentions clear heading into the bout. “This is a long time in the making,” she said. “I’ve always told Claressa our journeys was going to be intertwined.”

She added, “I am a future Hall-of-Famer. I am going to show the world.”

Fight night is set for Sunday, February 22, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where more than 15,000 fans are expected. Both fighters officially weighed in ahead of the bout, with Shields at 174 pounds and Crews-Dezurn at 174.2.