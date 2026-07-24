Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is a Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian mixed martial artist and former UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion celebrated for her precision striking and versatile grappling. She was born on March 7, 1988, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. With a background that spans MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, she has crafted a unique combat style that blends technical clinch work and dynamic footwork, setting her apart in women’s MMA. Her defining feature is the ability to control distance with surgical counterstrikes while using her Muay Thai clinch to neutralize opponents’ offense. Fans return to her fights for her strategic adaptability and the way she maintains tempo, which has reshaped striking approaches within the UFC flyweight division and inspired a generation of fighters to integrate multiple striking arts.

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Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey side by side, both looking determined. Shevchenko in a UFC outfit, Rousey in a leather jacket.
Sports

Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Ronda Rousey OnlyFans Claim, Says She Uses Platform to 'Connect'

Shevchenko denied Rousey's accusation and said fighters now use platforms like OnlyFans simply to connect with fans.

Mark Elibert136 days ago
Valentina Shevchenko UFC Fighter, Actress, Dancer, & Female 007! | LIFEATCOMPLEX
Life

Valentina Shevchenko UFC Fighter, Actress, Dancer, & Female 007! | LIFEATCOMPLEX

In this episode Tony sits down with UFC Women's Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko, to talk her incredible skill set! We explore Valentina's acting debut with Halle Berry in the upcoming film "Bruised".

Complex2326 days ago

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