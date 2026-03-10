Sports

Claressa Shields Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe for Saying She Can’t Fight Men: ‘I’ll Sparr Rolly’

Sharpe recently said Shields can’t beat a male fighter—and that men's and women's leagues exist for a reason.

(L) Claressa Shields in a fur coat. (R) Shannon Sharpe with headphones and glasses speaking into a microphone on the right.
Images via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records and Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Claressa Shields is responding directly to Shannon Sharpe after he said she couldn’t beat a male fighter.

The 30-year-old Olympic boxer issued a series of tweets on Monday (March 9) in response to Sharpes’ comments on a recent episode of his Nightcap podcast.

In the episode, the former NFL player implied Shields would not win a match against pro fighter Rolando Romero and said there are reasons why sports are divided by gender.

“These guys doing all this chirping are the same guys who can not punch correctly or fight,” Shields wrote. “@ShannonSharpe you will throw a hip out trying to fight anybody. So let me do my thing & be THE GREATEST. And I'll sparr Rolly! Just to shut yall ass up! Dead ass!”

She continued, “Lastly I don't aspire to fight a Man [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] but I get busy inside that ring flat out! All my sparring partners are men! And everyone knows I'm a banger with quick hands & yes defense go crazy! I don't post my sparring cause I have 0 to prove.”

Shields also addressed opinions about women in boxing, writing, “And I'm not to keen on Anybody, anyone telling Me what the hell I can & can not do. They said Back in 2016 no woman Boxer would ever make $1 million!”

She referenced critics who said “women can’t fill out arenas” and pointed to herself and Katie Taylor as examples of successful pro women boxers.

“Save all that doubt & opinions for yourself @ShannonSharpe you know I got mad love for you, but you doing too much,” she said. “Please don't let my confidence & bravado scare you! It's needed for me to maintain my greatness! So that's for me, not you!”

Sharpe revisited the matter on Monday’s episode of Nightcap, where he was joined by Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson.

"Claressa, you're not beating a male trained fighter. You're not,” Sharpe said at the one-hour, 30-minute mark in the video linked here. “If that was the case, you would have fought men. They're not going to sanction it. We're not saying that you were a bad woman's fighter. You're great, you're the GWOAT: You're the greatest woman of all time. We’re conceding that."

He also referenced Serena Williams, saying, "Serena is the greatest woman's tennis player ever. She says, 'I'm not beating a male. I'm not beating a male tennis player!’”

Sharpe then explained the separation between men's and women's leagues, asserting, "If they could do a physical sport with men and women, they would do it. But they have a woman's league and they have a men's league. There's a reason why."

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