Boxing

Boxing, governed by organizations such as the World Boxing Association (WBA) founded in 1921 and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) established in 1983, is a combat sport where fighters compete in weight classes ranging from flyweight to heavyweight. Iconic bouts like Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier’s “Fight of the Century” in 1971 and Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s undefeated professional career, which concluded in 2017, have defined modern boxing’s competitive landscape. The sport features timed rounds, typically three minutes each, with fighters wearing gloves and adhering to strict rules that emphasize both offense and defense. The boxing community often rallies around marquee events such as the annual World Boxing Super Series and historic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans dissect the technical styles of fighters like Canelo Álvarez and Tyson Fury, while also reflecting on landmark moments including Mike Tyson’s rise in the late 1980s and the global impact of Manny Pacquiao’s multi-division championships. Complex covers these developments, providing in-depth analysis and cultural context that highlight boxing’s enduring influence on sports and entertainment.

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Devin Haney.
Sports

Devin Haney's Six-Figure Monthly Income Exposed During Custody Battle

After agreeing to pay his ex $20,000 a month in child support, the boxer's massive monthly earnings were revealed in court documents seen by Complex.

Will Lavin2 days ago
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Sports

Amanda Serrano Chases KO Record in Historic TikTok Live Title Fight

Serrano chases the women’s KO record, defends her unified featherweight crown, and tests a bold 12-round format in TikTok’s first title fight livestream, put on by Most Valuable Promotions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Anthony Joshua Praises Ilia Topuria for Changing His Mindset About Boxing
Sports

How Ilia Topuria’s Brutal Loss Made Anthony Joshua Rethink His Own Career

After watching Topuria lose his unbeaten record, Joshua resolved to become less accessible and surround himself with people focused on fighting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Claressa Shields and Adrien Broner
Sports

Claressa Shields Reacts to Adrien Broner's 45-Day Fitness Challenge: 'He Just Needs Motivation'

"They really don’t understand that [Broner] has been to the highest heights in boxing… Real world champion,” Shields wrote.

Trey Alston3 days ago
50 Cent in a tuxedo smiling, and Adrien Broner in a basketball jersey, also smiling.
Music

50 Cent Agrees to Unblock Adrien Broner After Boxer's Public Instagram Plea

After Adrien Broner publicly pleaded with 50 Cent to unblock him on Instagram, the rapper responded with love, saying he's happy the former boxing champion is back on his feet.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
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Shakur Stevenson Makes Bold Gervonta Davis Claim
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Thinks Gervonta Davis Is Saving Him for His Final Fight

Fresh off his Zuffa Boxing deal, Stevenson says a long-awaited Tank showdown may be getting closer and predicts it could be Davis’ final fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Dana White Explodes After Shakur Stevenson Mistaken for NBA Player: 'We Are The Worst'
Sports

Dana White Explodes After UFC Mistakes Shakur Stevenson for NBA Player: 'We're the Worst'

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Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
Adrien Broner.
Sports

Adrien Broner Determined to Get Back in Shape With 45-Day Streaming Marathon

The boxer hasn't fought in a professional bout since 2024.

Joe Price8 days ago
Conor McGregor taunts the crowd at the press conference for his fight against Max Holloway on July 11.
Bets

Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC to fight Max Holloway and Real American Freestyle makes its international debut.

Matt Burke8 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Signs with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Joins Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing in Blockbuster Move

Fresh off dominating Teófimo López, Shakur Stevenson links up with Zuffa Boxing to chase super fights with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and more — if politics don’t get in the way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
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Ryan Garcia Had a Classic Response to Adrien Broner's Claim That He Could Beat Him in 6 Months
Sports

Ryan Garcia Has No Interest in Fighting Adrien Broner: 'I Don't Give Him a Chance'

Garcia praises Broner for locking in but says he has no interest in exhibitions or 'meaningless fights' as he focuses on defending his WBC title.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Floyd Mayweather at a press conference.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Denies Rumors That He's Struggling Financially: 'I Still Got Everything'

The undefeated boxing legend pushed back against speculation about his finances.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
Elliot Page smiling, wearing a dark pinstripe suit with a white shirt, against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

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Alex Ocho17 days ago
Ray J and Orlando Brown facing off at a press event, with a promotional backdrop and onlookers in the background.
Pop Culture

Ray J Taunts Orlando Brown at Fight Presser: 'I'll Catch You Outside and F*ck You Right Now'

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Trace William Cowen17 days ago
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Sports

Dana White Floats Helping Floyd Mayweather Amid Legal Troubles: 'Who Knows?'

As lawsuits, tax liens and felony charges pile up, the UFC boss hinted at a surprising possible lifeline for the embattled boxing icon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
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Venezuela Fury Responds to Backlash Over Her Marriage: 'I Ain't Bothered'
Sports

Venezuela Fury Breaks Silence on Teen Marriage Backlash: ‘I Ain’t Bothered’

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Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
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Sports

Floyd Mayweather's Legal Troubles Put Rematch Against Manny Pacquiao on Hold

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Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago

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