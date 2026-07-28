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Terence Crawford Tells Claressa Shields to Leave Laila Ali Alone

Crawford said that Ali "paved the way" for the first women's boxing Olympian.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Terence Crawford attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 06: Laila Ali speaks onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony on January 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Claressa Shields attends 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Theo Wargo/WireImage/David Becker/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated/Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Terence Crawford thinks Claressa Shields should let go of the hopes of getting in the ring with retired boxer Laila Ali.

Crawford, who retired from professional boxing last December after setting a 42-0 record, was a guest on the Monday (July 27) episode of The Real Report With Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. Around the 51-minute mark of the episode, Yayo asked Crawford who he’d want to see Shields fight, naming Ali as a possible contender.

“No. Leave Laila alone,” he replied.” Laila paved the way for Clarissa to become who she is today. You’ve got to pay homage to those athletes and fighters that worked, you know, tremendously hard to make a name for women, the sport of womens boxing.”

Ali, who’s the daughter of late boxing icon Muhammad Ali, retired in 2007 after a flawless 24-0 career run.

Crawford added that boxers like Ali and Christina Martin shouldn’t be discredited, and the female boxing field will evolve past Shields at her current height.

“Because if you think like back in the day, Laila was the highest-paid female boxer,” he continued. Now Clarissa is the highest-paid female boxer, but before Clarissa, [it was] Amanda Serrano. So these women they’re making their [stance] in the sport of boxing to keep you know progressing and putting a widespread on the sport itself.”

Crawford eventually shared that he wants to see Shields go toe-to-toe with Mikaela Mayer, who’s a three-division world champion with a record of 22-2.

Last year, Shields accused Ali of “hating on the youth,” meaning her, in an attempt to land a fight with the former athlete. While Ali has repeatedly shut down Shields’ efforts of taking her out of retirement, she responded in a video by saying that the Olympian shouldn’t be “rewarded” by sparring with her.

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