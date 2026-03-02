Claressa Shields Says She Wants to Surprise Papoose With a Baby for His Birthday

Claressa Shields wants to build a family with rapper Papoose, her boyfriend of nearly two years.
On Sunday (March 1), just four days ahead of Papoose’s 48th birthday, the professional boxer, 30, posted a picture of them together wearing floor-length fur coats. “My man deserve everything,” Shields tweeted. “I wish for his bday I could surprise him with a baby.”
The father of four shares a seven-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, with his estranged wife, rapper Remy Ma, who exposed that Shields and Papoose were dating in December 2024. While the “Conceited” artist has moved on with battle emcee Eazy the Block Captain, Remy has been a sensitive topic for Shields, who’s intervened when Papoose has been asked about his ongoing divorce.
The athlete also reacted to those who urged her to focus on her career and reiterated that Papoose is still legally married to Remy. The estranged spouses got hitched in 2016.
“It’s called divorce goofy ass,” Shields tweeted in response to one X, formerly Twitter, user. In a reply to another person, the boxer said that she and Papoose are planning for a family by the end of 2026.
During the holidays, Shields had to fight off rumors that Papoose spent Christmas with Remy, telling someone that they were “misinformed” about the situation.
The Olympian has repeatedly spoken on wanting a child with Papoose and shared last August that she hopes to have four kids with her boyfriend. "I can't wait to get pregnant, you heaux gonna be so mad. Going to be crying in the car, punching the steering wheel crying," Shields tweeted at the time.