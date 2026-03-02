Claressa Shields Says She Wants to Surprise Papoose With a Baby for His Birthday

Claressa Shields wants to build a family with rapper Papoose, her boyfriend of nearly two years. On Sunday (March 1), just four days ahead of Papoose’s 48th birthday, the professional boxer, 30, posted a picture of them together wearing floor-length fur coats. “My man deserve everything,” Shields tweeted. “I wish for his bday I could surprise him with a baby.”

The father of four shares a seven-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, with his estranged wife, rapper Remy Ma, who exposed that Shields and Papoose were dating in December 2024. While the “Conceited” artist has moved on with battle emcee Eazy the Block Captain, Remy has been a sensitive topic for Shields, who’s intervened when Papoose has been asked about his ongoing divorce. The athlete also reacted to those who urged her to focus on her career and reiterated that Papoose is still legally married to Remy. The estranged spouses got hitched in 2016. “It’s called divorce goofy ass,” Shields tweeted in response to one X, formerly Twitter, user. In a reply to another person, the boxer said that she and Papoose are planning for a family by the end of 2026.