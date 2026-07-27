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Remy Ma Explains Why She's 'The Perfect Girl' for a Partner

The rapper praised herself for being the plug along with knowing how to cook.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Remy Ma performs at the 2026 April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 04, 2026 in New York City.
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Remy Ma broke down the reasons why she considers herself “perfect” as a romantic partner.

The Bronx rapper, who divorced Papoose in 2025 after nine years of marriage, joined Angie Martinez on Friday (July 24) and discussed being in her single era. Remy last dated battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain.

“I’m the perfect girl, seriously,” Remy said around the 32-minute mark of the video below. “First of all, I watch football. I watch basketball. I watch boxing. I watch baseball. And not [just] watch it. I know the coach. I know the team. I know who's getting traded. I know when it's the draft.”

The “Lean Back” artist also described herself as an ideal plug for drugs and weapons.

“Oh, you sell drugs? Great. I got you. I know how much this and how much you need to weigh,” she continued. “I might even have a mean connect for you. I got you. Oh, you're into guns? What do you know? I love that.”

“I like love it, too. So, it works perfectly. And then I know how to cook. Not just cook. [I know how to’ cook well like to the point that when I travel–if I'm going to LA and my friends know I'm coming, they're like, ‘Bitch bring a seasoning kit. You’re cooking when you get here.’”

Remy added that she’s talented at baking, mentioning apple pie and cheesecake as two of her best dishes. She went on to credit having a younger brother and adopted brothers as reason for knowing “how men think.”

Remy shares a 7-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, with her longtime partner Papoose, and has a 25-year-old son, Jayson Scott, from a previous relationship. Following her split from Papoose, Remy has occasionally shaded the rapper’s relationship with professional boxer Claressa Shields, most recently dissing both on single “Why You Fucking Lying (WYFL).”

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