Claressa Shields Says She's Not With 'Somebody's Husband' Because Papoose Is Divorcing Remy Ma

Claressa Shields is once again responding to the allegation that she had an affair with Papoose during his marriage to Remy Ma. The two-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on Atlanta's Streetz 94.5 FM show The Streetz Morning Takeover on Thursday (July 30), where she was questioned about her relationship with the Brooklyn rapper. The conversation became tense when co-host Mz Shyneka asked around the eight-minute mark of the video below, "How much longer are you willing to be in a relationship with somebody's husband?"

"Well, pause. 'Cause that's not somebody's husband," Shields replied. "Papoose filed for divorce. Y'all hate to say that word, but it's the word that's out there. He filed for divorce because he's serious about me.” She continued, “So, I'm not with somebody's husband and if you're going to call him her husband, make sure you call her his wife and also hold her accountable for what she's doing in her life." The boxer added that people say she took Remy’s former husband to fit a “narrative.” “People go through divorces and breakups more than anything in the world. That's why it's such a big talk,” she said. Shields added that divorce “takes time,” although Papoose is still “going through the process.” The athlete was also questioned about Remy in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show about whether she was a fan of the “Conceited” rapper. Shields replied by saying that she doesn’t know many songs by the Bronx native.