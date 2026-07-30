GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Claressa Shields Says She's Not With 'Somebody's Husband' Because Papoose Is Divorcing Remy Ma

"He filed for divorce because he's serious about me," Shields said.

(L-R) Claressa Shields and Papoose attend Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 16, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Claressa Shields is once again responding to the allegation that she had an affair with Papoose during his marriage to Remy Ma.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on Atlanta's Streetz 94.5 FM show The Streetz Morning Takeover on Thursday (July 30), where she was questioned about her relationship with the Brooklyn rapper.

The conversation became tense when co-host Mz Shyneka asked around the eight-minute mark of the video below, "How much longer are you willing to be in a relationship with somebody's husband?"

"Well, pause. 'Cause that's not somebody's husband," Shields replied. "Papoose filed for divorce. Y'all hate to say that word, but it's the word that's out there. He filed for divorce because he's serious about me.”

She continued, “So, I'm not with somebody's husband and if you're going to call him her husband, make sure you call her his wife and also hold her accountable for what she's doing in her life."

The boxer added that people say she took Remy’s former husband to fit a “narrative.”

“People go through divorces and breakups more than anything in the world. That's why it's such a big talk,” she said.

Shields added that divorce “takes time,” although Papoose is still “going through the process.” The athlete was also questioned about Remy in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show about whether she was a fan of the “Conceited” rapper. Shields replied by saying that she doesn’t know many songs by the Bronx native.

Papoose and Remy Ma publicly confirmed their separation in 2025 after nine years of marriage. The estranged couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, while Remy also has a 25-year-old son, Jayson Scott, from a previous relationship.

Shields also found herself in the middle of discussing Papoose’s pending divorce on a May 2025 episode of The Breakfast Club, saying that the process will “get handled.”

“I just know that from my perspective, I'm with him every day, and when I'm not with him, we're on the phone every day and we're talking and we're FaceTiming. We love each other,” she said on the radio show.

Shields and Papoose went public with their relationship in late 2024 after Remy exposed her ex-husband for dating the boxer. Papoose fired back by alleging that his estranged wife had been cheating with freestyle rapper Eazy the Block Captain.

Related Stories

(L) Claressa Shields attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Remy Ma attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Claressa Shields Says She 'Doesn't Know' Many of Remy Ma's Songs

The professional boxer said Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are among her favorites in female rap.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Claressa Shields in sunglasses and a pink top, and Jake Paul with a beard speaking at a microphone.
Sports

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul and MVP Following Ban: ‘Take the Heels Off’

The boxing champion accused Jake Paul and MVP of hypocrisy while revisiting past criticism surrounding her MMA loss and ongoing tensions with Alycia Baumgardner.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
(L-R) Papoose, Claressa Shields and Remy Ma.
Sports

Claressa Shields Shuts Down Papoose and Remy Ma Christmas Rumors: 'You Are Misinformed'

The professional boxer said her boyfriend was with his mother and family on Christmas Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams216 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App