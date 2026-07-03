Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is a professional wrestler signed to WWE and one of the most decorated female athletes in the company’s history. She was born on April 5, 1986, in Charlotte, North Carolina, as Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr. The daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, she debuted in 2013 and has since captured multiple Women’s Championship titles across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Her in-ring style features a combination of powerful athleticism and technical skill, with the "Figure Eight" submission hold as her signature move. Charlotte’s rise coincided with WWE’s Women’s Evolution, a period marked by groundbreaking matches and historic moments for female wrestlers. Her headline bouts against opponents like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey often served as main events for major pay-per-view shows, showcasing women’s wrestling at its most intense and competitive. These storylines helped redefine the role of women in WWE, positioning Charlotte as a central figure in that transformation.

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Charlotte Flair
Sports

Charlotte Flair Has 8-Word Response to WWE 'Wardrobe Malfunction' Video

WWE Smackdown's Charlotte Flair had some issues with her clothing, leading to a broadcast blackout.

Jessica Mcbride250 days ago
Charlotte Flair shares a photo of her and father Ric on Instagram.
Sports

Ric Flair's Daughter Charlotte Gives a Positive Update on Her Father’s Condition

Charlotte Flair went on Instagram to give everyone an update on the health of her father Ric.

Jose Martinez3253 days ago

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