50 Cent Trolls Papoose With Claressa Shields Post as Feud Escalates

The post, shared on Instagram, shows Shields and Papoose posing side by side, but with faces switched. In the caption, 50 Cent wrote: “Very, very handsome hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she fvcking [G-Unit affiliate] Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos.”

50 Cent has taken another public jab at Papoose amid their ongoing feud, posting a photo of the rapper and his partner, boxing champion Claressa Shields , on social media with a pointed caption.

The remark continues the war of words between Pap and Fif. The latest exchange is just the newest chapter in a feud that has been escalating throughout the year. Tensions between the two New York artists began earlier after they traded AI-generated videos mocking one another online.

Papoose recently escalated the tension by releasing a diss track titled “Agent Provocateur,” teasing the record on Instagram and indicating he had been waiting to respond until after a recent boxing event involving Shields. The new track arrived shortly after he dropped another brief diss aimed at 50 Cent, using the instrumental from the rapper’s classic record “Many Men.”

While 50 Cent previously suggested he wouldn’t respond directly to the diss tracks, his latest Instagram post appeared to contradict that stance and quickly went viral among hip-hop fans.

The feud traces back to January, when the two rappers traded AI-generated videos mocking each other online. Since then, the conflict has continued to intensify, drawing commentary from other artists as well.

Amid the drama, 50 Cent has also been teasing new music. He recently previewed an unreleased track on Instagram, accompanied by dark artwork, and hinted that more material could be on the way.