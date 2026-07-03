Chrissy Teigen

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Anthony Anderson Says 'Star Search' Judges are 'Excluding' Him
Pop Culture

Anthony Anderson Jokes ‘Star Search’ Judges Left Him Out: 'I Thought We Were All Friends'

The Netflix host joked that Chrissy Teigen, Jelly Roll, and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s off-camera bond left him feeling like the odd man out on ‘Star Search.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
Chrissy Teigen in a black outfit with statement earrings, standing against a maroon backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Sobriety, Reveals Her Struggles to Drink Mindfully

“Here we go again,” said Chrissy Teigen while discussing her decision to get sober again.

Helen Storms171 days ago
chrissyteigen/Instagram
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Loses Dental Veneer While Preparing Candy Canes With Daughter

Trying homemade holiday treats resulted in Chrissy Teigen losing one of her front veneers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams207 days ago
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Open About Her Ozempic Use to 'Inspire' Her Kids
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Keeping It Real About Ozempic — Even With Her Kids

Teigen says she started using the weight-loss drug after she suffered a miscarriage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo275 days ago
Chrissy Teigen and Other Celebrities Will Be 'Servers for an Hour' for a Good Cause
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen and Other Celebs Will Clock In as 'Servers for an Hour' in NYC

Chrissy Teigen joins other stars in NYC as 'servers for an hour' to spotlight fair-wage reform.

Bernadette Giacomazzo282 days ago
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Chrissy Tiegen
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Shares Mysterious Video of Bandaged Face

She's been open about getting cosmetic surgery in the past.

Trey Alston420 days ago
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose together on a red carpet. Chrissy wears a strapless gown, and John is in a white tuxedo.
Pop Culture

John Legend Discusses Chrissy Teigen's Late-Term Abortion: 'Her Life Was in Danger'

The singer gave his opinion about whether the government should be involved in deciding if women should get abortions or not.

Trey Alston630 days ago
Chrissy Teigen: On the left, speaking on stage in a patterned dress. On the right, in a bathtub, raising her leg with visible water
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Responds After People Wonder Why She Was Bathing in Dirty Water

A video shared by her husband John Legend went viral over the the dark water in the tub.

Alex Ocho759 days ago
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at an event as text overlay mentions they kicked out people from the photo booth after a 30-minute wait for pictures
Pop Culture

Video of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at Photo Booth Goes Viral

One of the women claimed they'd waited 30 minutes before being asked to leave the photo booth for Legend and Teigen to get a turn.

Jaelani Turner-Williams790 days ago
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Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose together, Chrissy in a polka-dot dress and John in a beige suit
Music

John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Ended Up in a Neck Brace After Attempting 'Acrobat' Stunt Like Daughter Luna

On 'Entertainment Tonight,' the R&amp;B musician shared how his wife of ten years sustained a recent neck injury.

Jaelani Turner-Williams794 days ago
chrissy and drake are pictured
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen on Meeting ‘Flying Spermatozoa’ at Drake Show: ‘Smaller Than I Imagined But Still Very Impactful’

The sperm visuals have been frequently discussed since the July launch of Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur tour.

Trace William Cowen1059 days ago
Pop Culture

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Welcome Fourth Child: 'We Are So Happy to Tell the World He Is Here'

Teigen had just given birth to their daughter Esti earlier this year.

Mark Elibert1115 days ago
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Thought She Had Identical Twin After DNA Test, Started 'Spiraling'

Chrissy Teigen took a genealogy test with 23andMe and found out information she wasn't prepared for.

tara mahadevan1138 days ago
Donald Trump and Chrissy Teigen Twitter Dispute
Life

Trump White House Reportedly Wanted Twitter to Remove 'Derogatory' Tweet From Chrissy Teigen

An ex-Twitter employee made the claim during a House Oversight Committee hearing, where lawmakers discussed Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Joshua Espinoza1255 days ago
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John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House
Pop Culture

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Reportedly Welcome Third Child

Insiders say star singer John Legend announced the big news during a private concert on Friday, saying their "the little baby" was born just hours before.

Joshua Espinoza1280 days ago
Chrissy Teigen is seen on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen’s Miscarriage Was Actually ‘An Abortion to Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance’

At the 'A Day of Unreasonable Conversation' summit on Thursday, Chrissy Teigen revealed that her late son Jack died in a “life-saving abortion.”

Joe Price1400 days ago
Chrissy Teigen is seen attending a John Legend show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Pregnant: 'Joy Has Filled Our Home and Hearts Again'

The 36-year-old TV personality shared the big news via Instagram on Wednesday, nearly two years after the loss of her and John Legend's third child.

Joshua Espinoza1444 days ago

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