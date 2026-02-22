Anthony Anderson Jokes ‘Star Search’ Judges Left Him Out: 'I Thought We Were All Friends'

Anthony Anderson is keeping things light—but also a little real—when it comes to his experience hosting Netflix’s Star Search. In a recent interview with People, the comedian and actor joked that while the judges have built a tight-knit bond, he somehow didn’t make the group chat.

Speaking about the dynamic behind the scenes, Anderson credited production for assembling a strong panel but admitted he felt a bit on the outside looking in. “I thought we were all friends,” he said, referring to time spent together during press appearances. That perception shifted once he realized judges Chrissy Teigen, Jelly Roll, and Sarah Michelle Gellar had been linking up off-camera without him. “I find out that Sarah, Chrissy and Jelly, they’ve been off doing their own little things without me,” Anderson said, pointing out moments like gym invites and family outings that didn’t include him. “Everybody has everybody’s telephone number, but me.” According to Anderson, the explanation he received didn’t exactly land. “They’re like, ‘Well, Anthony, you’re working. You’re the host. We’re the judges,’” he recalled. “Don’t hide behind that. Don’t use that as an excuse.” Still, the tone remained playful, with Anderson adding, “I thought we were all best buds and pals. Apparently, we’re not,” followed by a laugh.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll had a very different takeaway from the experience. The country artist, who joined the judging panel alongside Teigen and Gellar, admitted he didn’t expect to feel so welcomed. “I did not expect them to have my back the way they have,” he said, noting that the trio’s relationship extended beyond the set. “They’ve treated me like family from day one.” Gellar echoed that sentiment, saying their connection “surpassed anything I could have hoped for,” while Teigen kept it simple: “Forever.” The comments come as Star Search continues its return run on Netflix, where it aired live over five weeks beginning January 20. The reboot updates a format that originally ran from 1983 to 1995, with a short-lived revival in the early 2000s. The show has historically served as a launchpad for major names, including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler. Netflix’s version leans into interactivity, allowing viewers to vote in real time as contestants compete across categories like music, comedy, dance, magic, and more. The series follows a structured elimination format designed to build momentum week to week.

Per the show’s official description: “The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever,” with performers going head-to-head for a chance at stardom.