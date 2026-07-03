Chrissy

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If Saturdays are for remixes, Sundays at DAD are for DJ mixes. The scene needs and is defined by the DJs that spin tracks night in, night out, and there's always a new mix ready to be downloaded. Who took us on the best journey, though? Which DJs cooked up a dope theme and executed it perfectly? Welcome to DAD's weekly mix round-up.
khrisd

Latest Stories

(L-R) Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones.
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Jim Jones Says Chrissy Lampkin Has Seen Him Through Some of the 'Worst Times' of His Life

"She's a dope person and she's very solid and she's been through a lot."

Jaelani Turner-Williams380 days ago
Chrissy
Music

Premiere: Chrissy's Here With A New Label And A New EP, Stream "And You Know It!"

The EP also comes with remixes from Paul Johnson and Nautiluss.

James Keith3225 days ago

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