John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Ended Up in a Neck Brace After Attempting 'Acrobat' Stunt Like Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen recently surprised her Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a neck brace. Her husband, musician John Legend, has now revealed the cause of her injury.

During Monday's taping of the NBC music competition show The Voice, Legend spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his wife, whom he married in 2013.

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat -- which she's not," Legend told ET reporter Cassie DiLaura. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

Legend seems to think Teigen was influenced by their eldest child, 8-year-old Luna.

"I think she may have been watching Luna too much," Legend admitted. "[Luna has] been doing real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this, and it was not a good idea."

However, Legend assured viewers that Teigen was well, adding, "She's much better now."