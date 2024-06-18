Chrissy Teigen Responds After People Wonder Why She Was Bathing in Dirty Water

Conversations about the hygienic practices of celebrities saw a brief resurgence recently, thanks to Jason Kelce.

Earlier this month, Jason, 36, revealed he doesn’t wash his feet and condemned the “diabolical lies” pushed by “Big Soap” in a series of tweets.

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” wrote the former Dove soap partner. “Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

Apparently, the soap doesn’t fall far from the dish. Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, shared that he also doesn’t scrub his piggies unless necessary.