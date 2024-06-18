Chrissy Teigen Responds After People Wonder Why She Was Bathing in Dirty Water

Chrissy Teigen wants to clear the air about her not-so-clear bathwater.
The 38-year-old appeared in an Instagram post shared by her husband John Legend, 45, on Monday where she was seen inside of a large bathtub scrubbing away at her legs with a washcloth.
Although Teigen makes it clear in the video that she’s getting off all of her body makeup with an exfoliator from Legend’s LOVEDº1 skincare line, somehow people in the comments section skipped right past that part and pointed to the dark bathwater.
“The water is dirty because I'm getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!” Teigen wrote on Instagram.
Conversations about the hygienic practices of celebrities saw a brief resurgence recently, thanks to Jason Kelce.
Earlier this month, Jason, 36, revealed he doesn’t wash his feet and condemned the “diabolical lies” pushed by “Big Soap” in a series of tweets.
“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” wrote the former Dove soap partner. “Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”
Apparently, the soap doesn’t fall far from the dish. Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, shared that he also doesn’t scrub his piggies unless necessary.
“I’m not washing my feet every time,” said Travis, 34, during an episode of their New Heights podcast days later. “But after like a football practice … where my feet have just been like (swishing noise), yes, I wash my feet.”
“I look at the bottom of [my feet] and it doesn't look dirty if they just look like feet, I'm not taking any type of scrubbing,” said Jason further into the conversation. “They're getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my balls, my butt and my armpits and that's it. I haven't washed my hair in like months. I can't even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It's completely unnecessary.”