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A woman in a red jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, stands in a stadium.
Life

Chiefs Owner’s Wife Sets Record Straight on Swift-Kelce Wedding Rumors

The Chiefs owner’s wife called the viral claims a ‘false narrative’ after reports claimed the star-studded wedding had champagne shortages, long lines and seating issues.

Helen Storms10 days ago
KC Chiefs Restructure Patrick Mahomes' Contract to Open $43M in Cap Space
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Move With Patrick Mahomes’ Contract Ahead of Offseason

Kansas City cleared roughly $43M in cap space after restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract, signaling more roster moves could follow this offseason.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Rashee Rice's Ex-Girlfriend Files $1M Lawsuit for 'Repeated' Assault
Sports

Rashee Rice's Ex-Girlfriend Files $1M Lawsuit for 'Repeated' Assault

From viral Instagram accusations to a Dallas County lawsuit, here’s what the $1M case alleges—and what it could mean for Rashee Rice’s NFL future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Taylor Swift on the CBS series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network.
Sports

Taylor Swift Tips Chiefs Employee $600 on Christmas: ‘My Mind Just Froze’

The pop musician gifted one Chiefs employee a generous tip on Christmas Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago
Chris Jones and a former school employee pictured
Sports

Chris Jones Says He Will 'Pay for the Wings' to Release Woman in Prison for $1.5M School Chicken Theft

The three-time Super Bowl champ wants the 68-year-old former school employee to be released.

Trace William Cowen702 days ago
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An aerial view of a large crowd gathered outdoors in an urban area for an event
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade: 1 Dead and 22 Injured Amid Gunfire, Video Shows Civilians Tackling Suspect (UPDATE)

Children’s Mercy Hospital confirmed it is treating 12 patients—11 of them children, nine suffering gunshot wounds.

Joe Price884 days ago
Drake image for news story lead
Music

Drake Shares Hilarious Clip of Himself Rooting for Eagles After Placing Bet on Chiefs

Drake reveals he used the power of the “reverse curse” to ensure that his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII was a successful one.

Jose Martinez1247 days ago
NFL men for NFL story by NFL writer
Sports

A.J. Brown Calls Juju Smith-Schuster ‘Tik-Tok Boy’ After Chiefs WR Clowns Eagles' James Bradberry

Wideout A.J. Brown ripped Kansas City Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster after the Super Bowl champ roasted the Philadelphia Eagles with a Valentine's meme.

Brad Callas1249 days ago
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert."
Sports

Drake Places Bet on Chiefs to Defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Drake shows off his series of bids for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, including who will win, score a touchdown, and be named the Most Valuable Player.

Jose Martinez1254 days ago
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trey-songz
Music

Trey Songz Will Not Be Charged Following Altercation at Chiefs' Playoff Game

After footage of Trey Songz choking out an officer at the Chiefs playoff game in January went viral, the singer will not be facing any criminal charges.

Jordan Rose1907 days ago
superbowl viewership
Sports

Super Bowl Pulls Lowest Viewership Since 2007 While Notching Record Streaming Numbers

Super Bowl LV saw its lowest viewership since 2007, with 96.4 people million tuning in. For comparison, the most-watched was 2015's event with 114.4 million.

tara mahadevan1985 days ago
chiefs
Sports

Britt Reid Admits to Drinking Before Crash That Left a Child With Life-Threatening Injuries (UPDATE)

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid admitted that he was drinking prior to striking two pulled-over vehicles by the team's practice facility on Thursday night.

Jordan Rose1988 days ago
leveon bell jets
Sports

Le'Veon Bell Released by New York Jets, Expected to Sign With Kansas City Chiefs (UPDATE)

The New York Jets announced they were releasing Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday night.

Philip Lewis2103 days ago
chiefs texans boo season opener
Sports

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium Slammed for Booing Chiefs and Texans During Moment of Unity

Kansas City fans decided to boo the Chiefs and Texans during the NFL season opener when the two teams came together for a moment of unity before kickoff.

Abel Shifferaw2136 days ago
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