Patrick Mahomes fantasy football ADP

The main character in the drama that is the NFL is set to return in Week 1 of the 2026-27 season. Patrick Mahomes is on track to play on Sept. 14 as his Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Mahomes was cleared to take part in Chiefs training camp, less than eight months after tearing his ACL. “He’s doing a great job, he’s really doing everything that he normally does and is doing it well,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told ESPN’s Dan Graziano in late July. “We’re happy with that. We know he’s still progressing through it, but he sure looks sharp out there.” Below, we will take a look at Mahomes’ fantasy football stock, including his ADP (Average Draft Position). We will also look at the many Mahomes betting markets that are currently available at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes ADP

Mahomes is ranked 109 at Yahoo and his basic Yahoo ADP is 95.8, which means he is going in the late seventh round or early eighth round of most standard, 12-team fantasy football drafts on the platform. He is QB12. At FantasyPros, Mahomes is ranked No. 108. His best draft position is No. 73, and his worst is No. 118. A PlayerProfiler, Mahomes’ ADP is 93.3 and the average round in which he’s being picked is 8th. Patrick Mahomes fantasy football stock

It’s unlikely that Mahomes returns to the days when he was throwing for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, like he did back in 2018, but when he’s fully healthy the Chiefs legend can still put up big numbers. In Week 4 of last season, for instance, Mahomes threw for 4 TDs against the Ravens.