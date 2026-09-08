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Dan Pardalis

Joined October 2015 | 198 posts
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Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Interview: Vic Mensa On "The Autobiography", The Death Of Flexing, & Rappers Getting Political

The Chicago rapper talks with Complex AU about the journey that birthed his latest project.

Dan Pardalis3322 days ago
Dex and Allday.

VIDEO PREMIERE: Dex And Allday Hang In The Late Night For The Neon-Lit Visuals For "4AM"

The 18-year-old drops the accompanying visual to his biggest track to date.

Dan Pardalis3322 days ago
Thandi Phoenix in Get Familiar.

Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In August 2017 Pt. 1

Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the first half of August 2017.

Dan Pardalis3325 days ago
I.e. at Big Swell Sydney.

VIDEO RECAP: If You Didn't Catch WVS' "Big Swell" Show in Sydney, Here's What You Missed

The local label's second big show saw some serious scenes.

Dan Pardalis3341 days ago
Manu Crooks.

Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In July 2017 Pt. 2

Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the second half of July 2017.

Dan Pardalis3342 days ago
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Lara Andallo.

VIDEO PREMIERE: Lara Andallo Debuts Down-To-Earth Visual For Mature Slow Jam "Eyes Closed"

The 17-year-old brings us a brand new video for her latest track.

Dan Pardalis3342 days ago
Kudzai.

Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In July 2017 Pt. 1

Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the first half of July 2017.

Dan Pardalis3357 days ago
Kwasi X HFNR.

PREMIERE: Kwasi x HFNR Shake Up Their Sound With The Brazilian-Influenced "Soda"

The Melbourne duo just dropped a dope follow up to "No Tradition".

Dan Pardalis3360 days ago
Travy P.

PREMIERE: Brisbane's Travy P Gets Straight To The "P.O.I.N.T." On His Brand New EP

The WVS star hits us with an eight track release featuring 360, JOY. & Miracle.

Dan Pardalis3367 days ago
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Montell 2099 & 21 Savage.

PREMIERE: NZ Producer Montell2099 Links Up With 21 Savage For "Hunnid On The Drop"

NZ and ATL connect on this brand new song courtesy of Red Bull Sound Select.

Dan Pardalis3367 days ago
Uno Stereo.

PREMIERE: UNO Stereo Mixes The Futuristic And The Nostalgic On New Single "Keep Up"

The track features Chicago's Mari and frequent collaborator Majerle.

Dan Pardalis3368 days ago
Big Swell Sydney.

WVS' Second "Big Swell" Showcase Is Set To Shut Down Sydney This Weekend

It's looking like this one might be even bigger than the Melbourne show.

Dan Pardalis3369 days ago
Lloyd press shot

Interview: Lloyd Talks Making His Most Intimate Music Yet, Going Independent & The Murder Inc. Days

The ATL singer is back with some of the most sincere music he's ever made.

Dan Pardalis3370 days ago
Maribelle

Get Familiar: Australian Tracks You May Have Missed In June 2017 Pt. 2

Complex AU presents some of the best local tracks from the second half of June 2017.

Dan Pardalis3371 days ago
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Tapz.

Get Familiar: Local Tracks You May Have Missed In June 2017 Pt. 1

Complex AU presents some of the best local tracks from the first half of June 2017.

Dan Pardalis3388 days ago
Yeo & Kira Puru.

PREMIERE: Yeo Brings The Late Night Vibes On Understated New Single "Three Dots"

The Melbourne artist drops another track in the lead up to his "Desire Path" project.

Dan Pardalis3389 days ago
TIMES X TWO.

VIDEO PREMIERE: TIMES X TWO Ups The Ante In Their Hype New Video For "Way2Real"

The NZ rap duo are back to kick in the door in their latest visuals.

Dan Pardalis3395 days ago

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