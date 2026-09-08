Dan Pardalis
Latest Stories
Interview: Vic Mensa On "The Autobiography", The Death Of Flexing, & Rappers Getting Political
The Chicago rapper talks with Complex AU about the journey that birthed his latest project.
VIDEO PREMIERE: Dex And Allday Hang In The Late Night For The Neon-Lit Visuals For "4AM"
The 18-year-old drops the accompanying visual to his biggest track to date.
Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In August 2017 Pt. 1
Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the first half of August 2017.
VIDEO RECAP: If You Didn't Catch WVS' "Big Swell" Show in Sydney, Here's What You Missed
The local label's second big show saw some serious scenes.
Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In July 2017 Pt. 2
Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the second half of July 2017.
VIDEO PREMIERE: Lara Andallo Debuts Down-To-Earth Visual For Mature Slow Jam "Eyes Closed"
The 17-year-old brings us a brand new video for her latest track.
VIDEO PREMIERE: Lil Spacely Takes On All Challengers In Tough Visuals For "You Know It"
This one's a knockout.
Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In July 2017 Pt. 1
Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the first half of July 2017.
PREMIERE: Kwasi x HFNR Shake Up Their Sound With The Brazilian-Influenced "Soda"
The Melbourne duo just dropped a dope follow up to "No Tradition".
PREMIERE: Brisbane's Travy P Gets Straight To The "P.O.I.N.T." On His Brand New EP
The WVS star hits us with an eight track release featuring 360, JOY. & Miracle.
PREMIERE: NZ Producer Montell2099 Links Up With 21 Savage For "Hunnid On The Drop"
NZ and ATL connect on this brand new song courtesy of Red Bull Sound Select.
PREMIERE: UNO Stereo Mixes The Futuristic And The Nostalgic On New Single "Keep Up"
The track features Chicago's Mari and frequent collaborator Majerle.
WVS' Second "Big Swell" Showcase Is Set To Shut Down Sydney This Weekend
It's looking like this one might be even bigger than the Melbourne show.
Interview: Lloyd Talks Making His Most Intimate Music Yet, Going Independent & The Murder Inc. Days
The ATL singer is back with some of the most sincere music he's ever made.
Get Familiar: Australian Tracks You May Have Missed In June 2017 Pt. 2
Complex AU presents some of the best local tracks from the second half of June 2017.
Get Familiar: Local Tracks You May Have Missed In June 2017 Pt. 1
Complex AU presents some of the best local tracks from the first half of June 2017.
PREMIERE: Yeo Brings The Late Night Vibes On Understated New Single "Three Dots"
The Melbourne artist drops another track in the lead up to his "Desire Path" project.
VIDEO PREMIERE: TIMES X TWO Ups The Ante In Their Hype New Video For "Way2Real"
The NZ rap duo are back to kick in the door in their latest visuals.