Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Move With Patrick Mahomes’ Contract Ahead of Offseason

According to salary cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap (via NBC Sports ), the team converted $54.45 million of Mahomes’ salary into a signing bonus. That adjustment significantly lowers his cap hit for 2026, dropping it from $78.2 million to $34.65 million. The move gives Kansas City immediate breathing room as it navigates roster decisions this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs have once again turned to Patrick Mahomes to help create financial flexibility—this time restructuring his deal to free up more than $43 million in salary cap space ahead of the 2026 season.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Chiefs have adjusted Mahomes’ contract to manage their cap situation. While the restructure helps in the short term, it comes with long-term implications. Mahomes’ cap numbers in future seasons will rise, increasing by roughly $10.89 million annually over the next several years.

As a result, his projected cap hit for 2027 is now expected to exceed $85 million.

Mahomes remains under contract through 2031 as part of the record-setting 10-year extension he signed in 2020—a deal that stood out at the time for its length and structure. Since then, Kansas City has repeatedly revisited the contract, reallocating funds to stay competitive in a league where quarterback salaries continue to climb.

There’s also precedent for more changes down the line. With Mahomes’ cap figure currently set to drop in 2028, the Chiefs could look to revisit the deal again—either through another restructure or a potential extension—to keep his numbers aligned with the evolving market.

Even with this latest adjustment, Kansas City isn’t fully in the clear financially. Estimates suggest the team is still roughly $11 million over the cap, indicating additional moves may be coming. Defensive lineman Chris Jones is viewed as a likely candidate for a similar restructure.