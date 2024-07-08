Who won the divorce? It’s a question we always ask ourselves when a great QB and his head coach part ways. See: Belichick and Brady or Rodgers and LaFleur. Some might say breakups are inevitable, while others might say a healthy relationship can survive its ups and downs.

While it’s never safe to predict the future in sports, we can’t see Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes separating any time soon. The two are not only fresh off of winning three of the last five Super Bowls, but they’ve also become a sparkling acting duo on TV commercials..

Though the Chiefs head coach is as lovable as they come, the media has only seen glimpses of his outsized personality over the years. That’s why it came to much surprise when Big Red appeared on our TV screens alongside Mahomes on those cheesy yet endearing State Farm commercials.

At 65, Reid may be the oldest coach in the NFL, but it feels like he’s still climbing. Since his 60th birthday, Reid has collected three Lombardi trophies, four Super Bowl appearances, and is now an emerging actor for one of our country's biggest insurance corporations.

Despite the success and attention, Coach Reid still sticks to his roots. He’s a cheeseburger-loving, mustache-wearing nice guy who claims to have been loyal to only one insurance carrier his whole life. After filming another State Farm ad in Kansas City, we sat down with Coach Reid to talk Mahomes, Kelce, cheesesteaks, and more.

West: I was tipped off that you were a State Farm loyalist long before Patrick was. Did that make it easier for him to rope you into all of this?

Coach Reid: Listen, I've been with State Farm longer than Patrick's been on this Earth. They’ve been my insurance carrier for a long time, so I didn't get roped into this. It was easy. Pat and I had talked and he asked me if I wanted to do this and I said, yeah, let me think about it. But yeah, I think I do. And so I did.

West: Was that your first time acting?

Coach Reid: Yeah, basically,

West: Are you happy with the results?

Coach Reid: It's been great. I mean, the people here are phenomenal. They treat you really well.

West: Does filming big commercials with your quarterback make your relationship stronger? This is an experience I doubt a lot of quarterbacks and head coaches have gotten to experience together before.

Coach Reid: Yeah I think so. The more time you spend away from the field with somebody, you're going to get a different perspective of how they handle themselves—and he does everything so gracefully. I've obviously done other events with him, quite a few now over the years, and he really handles himself well.

West: Do you have a favorite memory from filming these? A blooper perhaps.

Coach Reid: My favorite blooper was when we did the hamburger shoot. Same shoot as the nuggies but we started off with hamburgers. I made a pact with myself, just being a cheeseburger connoisseur, that I wouldn’t use the spit bucket. But after about the 60th cheeseburger, I had to go there. So I did use the spit bucket—but that wasn’t the funniest part. One of the producers wanted me to do my lines with my mouth full of cheeseburger. Pat is sitting right in front of me with Jake from State Farm, and so I’m trying to do this and there’s cheeseburger flying everywhere, right at these guys' faces. They couldn’t hold a straight face, they were dying laughing. Then finally Patrick goes “Cut! We’re not doing this.” That was really awesome.