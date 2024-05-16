Butker claimed his wife Isabella would vouch that "her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and mother." He also praised Isabella for embracing "one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker."

The Chiefs kicker said he believed a majority of the school's female graduates were "most excited about your marriage and the children you bring into this world."

"I want to speak directly to you, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," Butker said. "How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."