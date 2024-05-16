If Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker wanted to piss off as many people as possible with his Benedictine College commencement speech over the weekend, mission accomplished.
Butker has drawn backlash from Taylor Swift fans after he used a lyric from the singer’s 2022 song "Bejeweled" to drive home a particular point, according to Life & Style. To make matters worse, the 28-year-old made reference to Taylor by calling her "my teammate's girlfriend."
Swift may, in fact, be Travis Kelce's girlfriend, but she's also one of the most influential and powerful artists today. Taylor is also the latest celebrity to join Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.
Even Flavor Flav spoke out.
Butker claimed his wife Isabella would vouch that "her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and mother." He also praised Isabella for embracing "one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker."
The Chiefs kicker said he believed a majority of the school's female graduates were "most excited about your marriage and the children you bring into this world."
"I want to speak directly to you, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," Butker said. "How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
He also said of President Joe Biden, "Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice."
On Wednesday, four days after the speech, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer released a statement.
“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane told People. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”
TMZ Sports has obtained a statement from GLAAD in response to Butker's remarks about the LGBTQ community, as well as him calling Pride Month a "deadly sin."
"Harrison Butker’s commencement speech was not only a clear miss, it was inaccurate, ill-informed, and woefully out of step with Americans about Pride, LGBTQ people and women," the statement reads. "Butker's remarks undermine experiences not of his own and reveal him to be one who goes against his own team’s commitment to the Kansas City community, and the NFL's standards for respect, inclusion, and diversity across the League."
Butker claimed there is a "fight against the cultural emasculation of men" and implored male graduates to "be unapologetic in your masculinity."
"Part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or our communities," he said. "As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction and chaos set in."