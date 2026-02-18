Rashee Rice's Ex-Girlfriend Files $1M Lawsuit for 'Repeated' Assault

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is now facing a civil lawsuit filed in Dallas County, Texas, in which his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones, accuses him of a pattern of domestic abuse and is seeking more than $1 million in damages. According to court documents obtained by KCTV, Jones alleges that Rice assaulted her multiple times between December 2023 and July 2025 at residences in Victory Park, Texas, and Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The filing claims there were several specific incidents—including Feb. 16, 2024; Aug. 23, 2024; and Oct. 24, 2024—that resulted in what the lawsuit describes as “severe and permanent injuries.” The complaint states that Rice “continued to repeatedly assault Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship,” and outlines a range of alleged actions, including grabbing, choking, pushing, striking, and headbutting. It also accuses him of destructive behavior inside the home, such as breaking furniture, punching walls, and locking Jones outside during the night. The lawsuit further alleges that some of these incidents occurred while Jones was pregnant. As of this writing, Rice has not been criminally charged in connection with these allegations. The lawsuit follows a series of public claims Jones previously made on social media. In a now-deleted Instagram post shared in January, she wrote, “I’m so tired of keeping quiet… I’ve dealt with abuse for years,” alongside photos showing bruises, cuts, and damage to property.

While she did not name Rice directly in that post, she identified the alleged abuser as the father of her children. The Kansas City Chiefs previously acknowledged the situation, stating they were aware of “allegations on social media” and were in contact with the NFL, but offered no further comment. The league has also indicated the matter would be reviewed under its personal conduct policy. The lawsuit marks the latest off-field development involving Rice, who has already faced disciplinary action from the NFL. He began the 2025 season serving a six-game suspension tied to his role in a multicar crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. Rice later pleaded guilty to felony charges connected to that incident and received probation under a deferred adjudication agreement. On the field, Rice appeared in eight games during the 2025 season, recording 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns as Kansas City finished 6–11.