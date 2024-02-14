Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade: Several Injured in Reported Gunfire

Multiple people have reportedly been injured following gunfire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

Feb 14, 2024
An aerial view of a large crowd gathered outdoors in an urban area for an event
David Eulitt / Stringer via Getty Images
An aerial view of a large crowd gathered outdoors in an urban area for an event
David Eulitt / Stringer via Getty Images

Multiple people have reportedly been injured following gunfire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, February 14.

As reported by The Kansas City Star, several people suffered gunshot wounds during the victory parade near Union Station. "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the Kansas City Police Department wrote in a tweet. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

Twitter: @kcpolice

In a video posted by News-Press Now sports director Jacob Meikel, a general sense of panic broke out at the end of the parade as multiple police officers and military responders went inside Union Station following reports of the shooting.

Twitter: @NPNOWMeikel
Three people engaging in a playful paper toss at a sports celebration event
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

This story is being updated.

ShootingKansas City ChiefsChiefsSuper Bowl

Latest in Sports