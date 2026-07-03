Charlie Wilson

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A biker in leather gear stands by a custom motorcycle, holding a flag. The back of the biker's jacket reads "Hardcore Carnivore Psycho." The image is related to music
Music

Don Toliver Enlists Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and More for New 'Hardstone Psycho' Album

To further build out the world he's created this time around, Don Toliver also recently launched the 'Hardstone' game in Fortnite.

Trace William Cowen764 days ago
Three male artists in distinct outfits: Tyler, The Creator in a scout-inspired ensemble, Donald Glover in a maroon suit with a pink collar shirt, and ASAP Rocky in a black leather jacket and sunglasses
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says He 'Used to Hate' Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky During Coachella Set

Tyler was the Saturday night headliner at the Coachella festival when he shared his past feelings on the two artists, both of whom he's now close with.

Alex Ocho825 days ago
Music

Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Attended by Kanye, Snoop Dogg, and Tyler, the Creator

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop joined the 70-year-old R&amp;B icon to celebrate him getting his star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Alex Ocho901 days ago
Love Sick album cover from Don Toliver
Music

Don Toliver Shares ‘Love Sick’ Deluxe Album f/ Travis Scott, Future, GloRilla, Justin Bieber, and More (UPDATE)

'Love Sick' marks Don Toliver's third album. Soon he'll take the project out on the road as direct support on Future's long-awaited arena tour.

Trace William Cowen1240 days ago
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Charlie Ronnie Robert Wilson of Gap Band
Music

Family of Gap Band Sues BMG After Allegedly Failing to Pay "Uptown Funk" Royalties

Heirs of the Gap Band has filed a lawsuit against BMG after the company hasn't refused to pay out royalties for Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' song "Uptown Funk."

taramhdvn1282 days ago
Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band has died.
Music

Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member of The Gap Band, Dead at 73

Ronnie's wife Linda Boulware-Wilson called her husband a “genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music.”

Abel Shifferaw1719 days ago
Nas and Hit Boy's 'King's Disease'
Music

Nas Returns With New Album 'King's Disease' f./ Big Sean, Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk, and More

Nas has linked up with Hit-Boy on his new album, 'King’s Disease.' The project is exclusively produced by the beatmaker.

Xavier Hamilton2158 days ago
Amine Limbo
Music

Listen to Aminé's New Album 'Limbo' f/ Summer Walker, Young Thug, Charlie Wilson, and More

Aminé's second full-length studio album, 'Limbo', features appearances from Vince Staples, JID, Charlie Wilson, Slowthai, Summer Walker, and others.

Xavier Hamilton2172 days ago
ariana
Music

Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards Performances

Among those who took the stage at the Alicia Keys-hosted show were Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo, and more.

Trace William Cowen2365 days ago
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Music

Watch Tyler, the Creator's 2020 Grammys Performance f/ Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson

'IGOR' was in the building at Sunday night's ceremony.

Trace William Cowen2365 days ago
Charlie Wilson "Forever Valentine"
Music

Charlie Wilson Connects With Bruno Mars on "Forever Valentine"

Mars co-produced the single alongside The Stereotypes and D’Mile.

Joshua Espinoza2375 days ago
kanye brothers tales charlie wilson
Music

Listen to Kanye West's "Brothers" Track f/ Charlie Wilson

"Brothers" is featured in BET's 'Tales' show.

Abel Shifferaw2573 days ago
Kanye West
Sneakers

Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance at Adidas Headquarters

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service performance to Adidas HQ in Portland. Check out clips from the live jam session here.

Mike DeStefano2692 days ago
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vic mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Drops New Project 'HOOLIGANS' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, G-Eazy

It's been over a year since Vic Mensa released his debut album, 'The Autobiography,' and now he's back with his striking new project, 'HOOLIGANS.'

Joe Price2773 days ago
bruno mars getty kevin winter
Music

Bruno Mars Adds Boyz II Men, Ciara, Ella Mai, and Charlie Wilson to 24K Magic World Tour

Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara, and Ella Mai will be joining for select tour dates in the United States. Each act will perform at a handful of shows, beginning with Boyz II Men at the tour opener in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 7.

Eric Skelton2895 days ago

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