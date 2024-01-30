Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Attended by Kanye, Snoop Dogg, and Tyler, the Creator

Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was a star-studded affair.

On Monday, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer, 70, received the honor in celebration of his multi-decade-spanning career as the lead singer of the Gap Band and his turn as a solo artist.

During his acceptance speech, the “Outstanding” singer and Tulsa, Oklahoma native recalled a fateful moment during his first time in L.A.

“I was here to mix the songs from the Gap Band’s first record, which only sold about 6,000 copies—or maybe it was 600, or 16,” he quipped with a laugh, per Variety.

“But I was walking in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, and I was trying to put my hands in the hands on the sidewalk. I was like, ‘Wow, what if I can get this one day?’ Some woman walking by said, ‘That’s not impossible.’ I said, ‘But I’m talking about me.’ She said, ‘Yeah, and I’m telling you it’s not impossible. It might be improbable, but not impossible.’ And now, here it is—so many years later, and I’m getting that star on Hollywood Boulevard.”

Wilson delivered his inspiring speech in front of a number of notable guests and collaborators including Kanye West (with whom he made "Bound 2," "No Mistakes," and more), Snoop Dogg ("Peaches N Cream," "Snoop's Upside Ya Head"), Tyler, the Creator ("Earfquake," "Fucking Young/Perfect"), and Ty Dolla Sign.