Ian Wharton
Latest Stories
Grading All 32 NFL Teams’ 2022 Draft Classes
Thee 2022 NFL Draft now complete. From the Jets' near-perfect draft to the Commandeers' questionable picks, we graded all 32 NFL team's selections.
2022 NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers
There’s still time to change direction and save the offseason for a number of teams who made questionable moves—like the Cowboys—but time is ticking.
5 Trade Destinations for Deshaun Watson
To date, only four teams have been verified as part of the recruitment process for Watson, who must waive his no-trade clause to be dealt to a new team.
2022 NFL Mock Draft V. 2: Predicting Round 1
Free agency, which commences shortly, will absolutely change our projections as team needs fluctuate. But for now, it’s clear where teams are lacking.
Winners & Losers: Russell Wilson Traded to the Broncos
Denver’s aggressive trade will have major ramifications. We broke down the winners and the losers of the deal that landed Russell Wilson with the Broncos.
The One Move Every NFL Contender Must Make This Offseason
Each of these moves takes into consideration cap situations, roster construction, and the moves other teams can make. No two teams will make the same move.
Should More NFL Squads Follow the Rams’ ‘Super Team’ Formula?
The Rams aggressively manipulated the salary cap and available assets in order to supercharge their roster. Should teams follow their path to the Super Bowl?
5 Teams That Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers' days with the Packers could be over. Where could the future Hall of Famer quarterback end up. Here are five teams that make the most sense.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1
After an exciting weekend of football in the Divisional Round, it's time to project all 32 picks in April's NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the first selection.
Predicting Where Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Other Star QBs Play Next Season
A number of notable QBs could be playing for new teams next season. Here are our predictions where some of the NFL's biggest stars suit up in the fall.
5 NFL Teams That Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is now free. OBJ can now sign with any team if he clears waivers. Here are 5 teams he should sign the former Pro Bowl WR if he clears waivers.
NFL Trade Deadline 2021 Winners and Losers
The NFL trade deadline came and went without much action, but that doesn't mean we don't have winners and losers from the uneventful day around the league.
10 Trades That Should Happen Before the NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is less than a month away and we're looking at 10 trades that absolutely should happen before the deadline. Who will get moved?
5 NFL Teams That Should Sign Jaylon Smith
The Cowboys surprised some around the NFL by cutting the linebacker taken in the second-round in 2016 out of Notre Dame. Here are five places Smith could fit.
Ranking the 10 Worst NFL Contracts Right Now
With the NFL season about to start, we decided to rank the 10 worst contracts in the NFL right now. From Carson Wentz to Jared Goff, we broke it down.
The 10 Biggest Questions Heading Into the 2021 NFL Season
From Tom Brady going for another title to the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, we broke down the 10 biggest NFL storylines heading into the 2021 season.
What a Deshaun Watson Trade Could Look Like With 6 NFL Teams
With Deshaun Watson showing up to training camp, the trade rumors are once again swirling. We broke down where Watson could end up and when it could happen.
10 NFL Players Facing the Most Pressure This Season
From Odell Beckham Jr. and JJ Watt to Aaron Rodgers, here are the NFL players who are facing the most pressure heading into the 2021 season.