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Ian Wharton

Joined February 2020 | 56 posts
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Latest Stories

Aidan Hutchinson NFL Draft

Grading All 32 NFL Teams’ 2022 Draft Classes

Thee 2022 NFL Draft now complete. From the Jets' near-perfect draft to the Commandeers' questionable picks, we graded all 32 NFL team's selections.

Ian Wharton1599 days ago
Dak Prescott Cowboys Cardinals 2022

2022 NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers

There’s still time to change direction and save the offseason for a number of teams who made questionable moves—like the Cowboys—but time is ticking.

Ian Wharton1641 days ago
houston texans deshaun watson 2017

5 Trade Destinations for Deshaun Watson

To date, only four teams have been verified as part of the recruitment process for Watson, who must waive his no-trade clause to be dealt to a new team.

Ian Wharton1647 days ago
Aidan Hutchinson Michigan Bowl Game 2022

2022 NFL Mock Draft V. 2: Predicting Round 1

Free agency, which commences shortly, will absolutely change our projections as team needs fluctuate. But for now, it’s clear where teams are lacking.

Ian Wharton1648 days ago
Russell Wilson

Winners & Losers: Russell Wilson Traded to the Broncos

Denver’s aggressive trade will have major ramifications. We broke down the winners and the losers of the deal that landed Russell Wilson with the Broncos.

Ian Wharton1654 days ago
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Davante Adams Aaron Rodgers Packers Lions 2021

The One Move Every NFL Contender Must Make This Offseason

Each of these moves takes into consideration cap situations, roster construction, and the moves other teams can make. No two teams will make the same move.

Ian Wharton1676 days ago
Sean McVay Matthew Stafford Aaron Donald 2021

Should More NFL Squads Follow the Rams’ ‘Super Team’ Formula?

The Rams aggressively manipulated the salary cap and available assets in order to supercharge their roster. Should teams follow their path to the Super Bowl?

Ian Wharton1679 days ago
Aaron Rodgers Packers 49ers 2022

5 Teams That Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' days with the Packers could be over. Where could the future Hall of Famer quarterback end up. Here are five teams that make the most sense.

Ian Wharton1694 days ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon Washington 2021

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1

After an exciting weekend of football in the Divisional Round, it's time to project all 32 picks in April's NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the first selection.

Ian Wharton1697 days ago
Russell Wilson Headphones Seahawks Pregame 2022

Predicting Where Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Other Star QBs Play Next Season

A number of notable QBs could be playing for new teams next season. Here are our predictions where some of the NFL's biggest stars suit up in the fall.

Ian Wharton1707 days ago
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odell beckham jr 13

5 NFL Teams That Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now free. OBJ can now sign with any team if he clears waivers. Here are 5 teams he should sign the former Pro Bowl WR if he clears waivers.

Ian Wharton1778 days ago
Von Miller Broncos Preseason 2020

NFL Trade Deadline 2021 Winners and Losers

The NFL trade deadline came and went without much action, but that doesn't mean we don't have winners and losers from the uneventful day around the league.

Ian Wharton1780 days ago
Saquon Barkley Jaguars Giants 2018 1

10 Trades That Should Happen Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than a month away and we're looking at 10 trades that absolutely should happen before the deadline. Who will get moved?

Ian Wharton1799 days ago
Jaylon Smith Cowboys Panthers 2021

5 NFL Teams That Should Sign Jaylon Smith

The Cowboys surprised some around the NFL by cutting the linebacker taken in the second-round in 2016 out of Notre Dame. Here are five places Smith could fit.

Ian Wharton1807 days ago
Carson Wentz Jalen Hurts Eagles WFT Pre Game 2021

Ranking the 10 Worst NFL Contracts Right Now

With the NFL season about to start, we decided to rank the 10 worst contracts in the NFL right now. From Carson Wentz to Jared Goff, we broke it down.

Ian Wharton1864 days ago
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Aaron Rodgers

The 10 Biggest Questions Heading Into the 2021 NFL Season

From Tom Brady going for another title to the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, we broke down the 10 biggest NFL storylines heading into the 2021 season.

Ian Wharton1870 days ago
Deshaun Watson Warmup 2020 Jaguars

What a Deshaun Watson Trade Could Look Like With 6 NFL Teams

With Deshaun Watson showing up to training camp, the trade rumors are once again swirling. We broke down where Watson could end up and when it could happen.

Ian Wharton1879 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr.

10 NFL Players Facing the Most Pressure This Season

From Odell Beckham Jr. and JJ Watt to Aaron Rodgers, here are the NFL players who are facing the most pressure heading into the 2021 season.

Ian Wharton1884 days ago

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