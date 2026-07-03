Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is an NFL quarterback who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the most decorated quarterbacks of his generation. He was born on November 29, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014 with a dominant 43–8 victory over the Denver Broncos, and reaching Super Bowl XLIX the following year. Wilson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure in Seattle and was widely recognized for his dual-threat ability, combining a strong arm with elite mobility. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and remains with them as of 2024. Off the field, he has built a significant business portfolio that includes ownership stakes in sports franchises, a production company, and endorsement deals with brands including Nike, Alaska Airlines, and Lowe's. His marriage to singer Ciara and his public profile as a faith-based athlete have made him one of the more recognizable figures in professional sports beyond his on-field performance.

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Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara Is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'

Portnoy tears into Russell Wilson after seeing the couple's viral wedding-guest photos, even as Ciara celebrates 10 years of marriage with a heartfelt tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary
Pop Culture

Ciara Shares Rare Wedding Footage for 10th Anniversary With Russell Wilson

Inside Ciara’s emotional tribute, rare wedding footage and the faith-first love story that carried her and Russell Wilson through a decade together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Russell Wilson Tells Keke Palmer About 'The Prayer' He Said to Snag Ciara
Sports

Russell Wilson Reveals What He Prayed For Before Meeting Ciara Three Days Later

From divorce and a 10-year single plan to meeting Ciara in three days, Russell Wilson reveals how faith, a list and timing changed everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Ciara Breaks Silence on Russell Wilson Retirement
Sports

Ciara Delivers Emotional Message as Russell Wilson Officially Retires From NFL

Inside Ciara’s emotional message to Russell Wilson as he hangs up his cleats and steps into a new role with CBS Sports.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Russell Wilson in Final Talks to Join CBS Sports as an Analyst
Sports

Russell Wilson Nears CBS Sports Deal After Jets QB Offer

With a Jets offer on the table, the Super Bowl champ weighs one last shot at QB vs. a prime TV seat next to James Brown and Bill Cowher.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
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Russell Wilson Says He's Conflicted After New York Jets Offer
Sports

Russell Wilson Still Unsure About NFL Future After Jets Offer

Torn between a Jets backup role and a TV analyst gig, Russell Wilson says he’s still deciding what the next chapter of his career looks like.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
NY Jets Make an Offer to Russell Wilson—But He's Not Sure If He'll Take It
Sports

Russell Wilson Weighs New York Jets Offer vs. TV Future

Inside Wilson’s Jets visit, the backup role behind Geno Smith, and why a jump to TV is suddenly on the table for the former Super Bowl champ.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Russell Wilson and Ciara Celebrate Daughter Sienna's 9th Birthday
Pop Culture

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Daughter Sienna Is Taking After Her Dad on the Field

The Wilsons share heartfelt birthday tributes, as Sienna’s growing love for football takes center stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Russell Wilson Goes 'Bananas' at Yankee Stadium
Sports

Russell Wilson Joins Savannah Bananas in Wild Yankee Stadium Cameo

The Super Bowl QB trades playbooks for Banana Ball chaos, taking an at-bat, joining trick plays, and hinting at what’s next in his uncertain NFL future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
Russell Wilson's NFL Future Uncertain as Big Blue Signs QB Brandon Allen
Sports

NY Giants Sign Brandon Allen as Russell Wilson's Future Hangs in the Balance

With Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston already in the room, Allen’s arrival signals how far the Giants have moved on from Wilson’s brief 2025 run.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
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Ciara Was Twerking on Social Media—And Russell Wilson Noticed
Pop Culture

Ciara’s Latest TikTok Sparks ‘Baby Cinco’ Talk After Russell Wilson’s Reaction

Inside the playful TikTok moment that has fans talking ‘Baby Cinco’ after Russell Wilson’s reaction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Ciara's Son Future Zahir Calls Russell Wilson 'My Dad'
Pop Culture

Inside the Sweet Moment Ciara’s Son Future Called Russell Wilson ‘My Dad’

From meeting baby Future in 2015 to a Texas college visit, here’s how Russell Wilson built a close bond with Ciara’s son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo104 days ago
Russell Wilson and Ciara Attend Charity Fashion Gala Amid New Amazon Announcement
Style

Russell Wilson and Ciara Turn NYC Gala Into Family Moment With Their Kids

From Amazon uniforms to fashion scholarships, the duo used a star-studded NYC night to highlight their latest ventures and bring their kids along.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
Russell Wilson Rumored to Be Tapped for KC Chiefs Amid Free Agency Release
Sports

Russell Wilson Emerges as Possible Chiefs Option as Patrick Mahomes Rehabs ACL

With Patrick Mahomes rehabbing a torn ACL, the Kansas City Chiefs could explore veteran quarterback options, including Russell Wilson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
A football player wearing a helmet and eye black looks up. He is in a white and red uniform, with teammates in the background.
Sports

Russell Wilson Clarifies Being Named In Epstein Files: ‘Not TODAY Satan’

A private jet broker corresponded with Epstein to purchase a plane for Wilson.

Jade Gomez165 days ago
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Russell Wilson Follows Ciara's Footsteps to Become Citizen of Benin During Sacred Vodun Days
Sports

Russell Wilson Starts Benin Citizenship Process Following Wife Ciara’s Lead

Russell Wilson revealed he is beginning the process to apply for Beninese citizenship while attending Vodun Days in Benin with Ciara.

Bernadette Giacomazzo182 days ago
Russell Wilson & Ciara Donate $500K to Atlanta Hunger Relief Efforts
Pop Culture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $500K to Atlanta Hunger Relief Efforts

The couple announced the donation through their Why Not You Foundation to support food access initiatives in underserved Atlanta neighborhoods.

Bernadette Giacomazzo198 days ago
Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $3M to Mt. Sinai Children's Hospital in NYC
Sports

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $3 Million to NYC Children’s Hospital

The couple pledged the seven-figure gift through their Why Not You Foundation to support therapeutic and creative spaces for pediatric patients.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago

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