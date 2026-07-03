Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is an NFL quarterback who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the most decorated quarterbacks of his generation. He was born on November 29, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014 with a dominant 43–8 victory over the Denver Broncos, and reaching Super Bowl XLIX the following year. Wilson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure in Seattle and was widely recognized for his dual-threat ability, combining a strong arm with elite mobility. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and remains with them as of 2024. Off the field, he has built a significant business portfolio that includes ownership stakes in sports franchises, a production company, and endorsement deals with brands including Nike, Alaska Airlines, and Lowe's. His marriage to singer Ciara and his public profile as a faith-based athlete have made him one of the more recognizable figures in professional sports beyond his on-field performance.