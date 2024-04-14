Tyler, the Creator Says He “Used to Hate” Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky During Coachella Set

“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” said Tyler. “But then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n***a, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘Fuck, how could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls.”

He continued, “Donald, I fuck with you. Thank you for putting out shit that exceeds expectations or the perception that n***as like us should make. I love you, thank you for existing, and thank you for coming out. Please give him another round of applause.”

Tyler apparently had similar feelings about his next guest, ASAP Rocky, who made an appearance to perform “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.”