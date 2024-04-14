Tyler, the Creator Says He “Used to Hate” Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky During Coachella Set

Tyler, the Creator proved that he’s buried the hatchet during his Coachella set.
The rapper, 33, was Saturday night’s headliner at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival with his electrifying and star-studded desert canyon-themed performance.
Tyler’s first surprise guest of the night was Childish Gambino, who came out to perform “Running Out of Time” together. As soon as he made his way off the stage, the rapper talked about the time he used to “hate” Gambino.
“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” said Tyler. “But then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n***a, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘Fuck, how could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls.”
He continued, “Donald, I fuck with you. Thank you for putting out shit that exceeds expectations or the perception that n***as like us should make. I love you, thank you for existing, and thank you for coming out. Please give him another round of applause.”
Tyler apparently had similar feelings about his next guest, ASAP Rocky, who made an appearance to perform “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.”
“You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n***a too,” said Tyler after ASAP, legally known as Rakim Mayers, left the stage. “Okay, we thought we had beef. It was the n***as around us, then me and Rakim were like- we was in love and now we’re friends.”
Other guest appearances included Charlie Wilson to sing “EARFQUAKE” and Kali Uchis for her part of “See You Again.” It’s probably safe to say that Tyler doesn’t have beef with these people either.