Charlotte Day Wilson

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Music

BadBadNotGood And Charlotte Day Wilson Rejoin Forces On "Sleeper"

They had previously previewed the song at Daniel Caesar's show in Toronto last Friday.

Louis Pavlakos1004 days ago
Music

Daniel Caesar Brings Out Mustafa At Superpowers Tour Show in Toronto

Charlotte Day Wilson and BadBadNotGood also performed at Caesar's hometown show.

Erik Leijon1006 days ago
Music

Daniel Caesar Announces 'Superpowers' World Tour with 8 Canadian Dates

He's set to perform in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, London, and Toronto this fall.

Louis Pavlakos1132 days ago
Lil Silva 'Yesterday Is Heavy'
Music

Listen To Lil Silva’s Debut Album ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ f/ Sampha, Ghetts, Skiifall & More

Featuring Sampha, Ghetts, Little Dragon, serpentwithfeet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elmiene, with Benji B as executive producer.

James Keith1461 days ago
Charlotte Day Wilson
Music

2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List Unveiled: Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad, and More

The Polaris Music Prize unveiled the 2022 short list, showcasing the best Canadian albums of the last year. The winner will receive $50,000 CAD.

Bianca Thompson1465 days ago
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Lil Silva (credit: bafic)
Music

Lil Silva Drops “What If?” f/ Skiifall & “Leave It” f/ Charlotte Day Wilson Ahead Of Debut LP

“I really channelled inspiration from our roots on this record. You can hear the reggae, basement, and grime influence weave in and out,” he says.

James Keith1479 days ago
weeknd
Music

The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List

40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.

Sydney Brasil1494 days ago
best canadian songs august
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: August 2020

From TOBi to Robin Banks to Charlotte Day Wilson, these were the best Canadian songs that scored this summer’s coda.

Sumiko Wilson2149 days ago
DJDS perform onstage at TuneIn Presents Loma Vista Recordings/Body High.
Music

DJDS Link With Khalid, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Charlie Wilson for "No Pain" Video

The L.A.-based production duo is back with an impressive new single and video directed by Matt Sukkar.

Joe Price3032 days ago
Drake
Music

Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Long List, Including Drake, The Weeknd, and Charlotte Day Wilson

Feist, Hannah Georgas, and Clairmont The Second are among the extensive list of nominees.

Complex Canada3322 days ago
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Music

Watch BadBadNotGood's "Tiny Desk Concert" for NPR

The Toronto jazz quartet put on a show for NPR.

Aidan D'Aoust3462 days ago
cmw 2017
Music

CMW Adds Charlotte Day Wilson, Greys, Hollerado, and More to 2017 Lineup

This year's CMW is stacked with some great talent.

Aidan D'Aoust3467 days ago
bestcanadiansongs
Music

Playlist: The Best Canadian Songs of 2016

Buckle in and delve into the best Canadian songs of the year.

Aidan D'Aoust3511 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Charlotte Day Wilson Shares 'Find You,' Announces Debut EP 'CDW'

Charlotte Day Wilson releases "Find You" off her forthcoming EP 'CDW.'

Dana Droppo3643 days ago

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